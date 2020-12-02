Every time the UL Ragin’ Cajuns were pushed to the limit by the New Orleans Privateers on Friday at Lakeshore Arena, either 6-11 transfer center Theo Akwuba or sophomore guard Mylik Wilson stepped up.
So it was fitting Wilson delivered the finishing blows in the Cajuns’ hard-fought 66-63 road win over the Privateers.
UNO (0-3) led most of the first half and the Cajuns (1-1) led most of the second half.
UNO’s Rodney Carson hit a jump, though, with 2:13 left to put the Privateers back in front at 56-55.
Akwuba, however, hit two big free throws with 1:49 left to regain the lead for UL at 57-56. Then after Carson’s 3-pointer with 51 seconds left tied the game at 59-all, Wilson highlighted his personal seven-point surge in the final 1:18 with a 3-pointer himself to give the Cajuns the lead for good at 62-59 with 45.4 seconds left.
Wilson then iced the victory with two free throws with 22.5 seconds.
Wilson finished the game with 21 points, six rebounds and five steals.
Akwuba contributed 16 points, 15 rebounds, three blocks and two steals.
The only other double-digit scorer for UL was Cedric Russell with 12 points.
UNO, meanwhile, was led by four double-figure scorers with Damion Rosser leading the way with 18 points and 10 rebounds.
Troy Green stepped up big in the second half with eight of his 12 points, along with five rebounds. Rodney Carson hit a pair of 3-pointers in the second half to finish with 11, while Lamont Berzat added 10.
The Privateers outrebounded UL 42-33 on the game, but was consistently hurt by untimely turnovers. UNO finished with 23 turnovers, compared to 17 for the Cajuns.
The second half started off with a bang for the visiting Cajuns with Wilson leading the way. After an Akwubu putback got UL going after intermission, Wilson scored seven points in the first five minutes and mixed in a pair of steals to push the Cajuns to their largest lead at 38-30 with 14:27 left to play.
Russell then nailed a 3-pointer almost a minute later to give UL its first double-digit lead of the night at 41-30
Green personally ended UL’s 16-4 run to open the second half with back-to-back buckets to get the Privateers closer at 41-34 with 12:12 left to play
It was a seesaw battle the rest of the way. Derek St. Hilaire’s 3-pointer at 4:45 cut UL’s lead to 51-50 to create the nailbiting finish.