Chances are no one really knows the exact moment, inning, game or weekend that it happened.

But it’s quite apparent that sometimes during the second half of the 2021 college softball season, the 15-ranked UL Ragin’ Cajuns became a team.

Talent doesn’t make a team.

Former UL baseball coach Tony Robichaux explained to us for decades what bad chemistry can do to a talented team and what good chemistry can do to an average squad.

There were so many volatile issues that potentially threatened the chemistry of the 2021 Cajuns.

The makeup of this year’s squad was more unique than any team in program history. Due to COVID, there as an intriguing mix of seasoned seniors that had been here and those who were newcomers.

Peel back another few layers and there were seniors who had played four years for coach Gerry Glasco and then those newcomers who had known Glasco since he recruited them as middle schoolers.

Then there were all the injuries.

The losses of Raina O’Neal in center and Taylor Roman at first for the season, the season-long shoulder injury of outfielder Jenna Kean, and then later of Alissa Dalton at shortstop, Julie Rawls at catcher and utility performer Melissa Mayeux certainly complicated things.

Players were moving positions daily on defense as well as in the batting order.

Players like Bailey Curry seemingly spent most of the season unsure of what their roles were on the squad.

“At first, it was really tough, but I think we’ve done a good job of being adults about everything and coming to each other with good intent,” Rawls said. “It’s really helped the program.

“We’re actually gelling together, not taking things with bad intent. We had to, or it wasn’t going to work. If we couldn’t be like that, it would have fallen to pieces.”

Somehow it all seems to be coming together at the right time heading into this weekend’s Baton Rouge Regional, beginning with a 5:30 Friday showdown with George Washington.

“I’m proud of them,” Glasco said after Saturday’s dominating 15-3 win the SBC tourney finals. “They’ve been through a long journey. It’s been such a hard year with so many things – the COVID testing, bringing in and playing with transfers from all over the country. Players coming from different parts of the country trying to understand a coach from small town Southern Illinois.

“We just have to learn to be teammates, so I’m really proud of that. If we had scored one run in three innings, I would have been proud of them.”

Two huge decisions galvanized this team. One was moving Kaitlyn Alderink from second to third base. The other was activating freshman catcher Sophie Piskos.

Alderink's move made a talented yet dysfunctional infield work again. Piskos’ incredible energy level just makes good team chemistry a lot more possible.

Piskos gave up her redshirt season to seemingly have the time of her life down the stretch. Jade Gortarez settled in at second base. Alderink looks natural at third after never having played there in her life. And Curry has incredibly turned pinch-hitting into an art form over the last month.

“So many of them have given up things and sacrificed for the team,” Glasco said. “They keep making donations to our program for each other. I can’t tell you how emotional that makes me.”

That kind of mental approach is critical for UL, which has a head coach that may lead the nation in lineup changes.

“Nobody really cares anymore where they’re at specifically in the lineup,” Dalton said. “We just know that making the starting lineup is a blessing in itself, because of how much talent is on our team. It’s just about getting it done for your teammates and everyone around you.”

The Cajuns certainly looked like a team all pulling in the same direction during the Sun Belt conference tournament.

“This weekend especially, we’ve kind of seen our team bond and be able to back each other up in a way I haven’t seen us do before,” Dalton said. “We all know how much talent we have – Ciara Bryan, Justice, Jade, Julie … so much talent on this team, but it was just finding a way to make it click.

“Be selfless on the field and be able to have each other’s back no matter what. I think today just kind of opened the can of worms for that. We finally got it together and have each other backs and want to win for each other. It’s a great feeling.”