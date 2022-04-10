There’s no doubt UL third baseman Jourdyn Campbell was a little frustrated, maybe even angry.
The home plate umpire ruled that she swung on a pitch down and away, and Campbell vehemently disagreed.
Shortly after stepping out of the box, she regrouped enough to deliver a walk-off, three-run home run to center field for a 10-0 run-rule win over Troy on Sunday at Lamson Park.
“In that moment, I was a little bit angry at the start,” Campbell said. “Then I just kind of calmed myself down and realized that’s out of my control and what I can control is the rest of this at-bat. Took a deep breath, and coach Gerry called me over and said the same thing.”
Instead of dealing with emotion, the visit with Glasco adjusted her mindset to strategy.
“At that point, I knew she was going to come low and outside because that’s what I’ve been swinging and missing or rolling over on, so I was just prepared for it,” Campbell said. “I tweaked my swing a little bit to prepare for it. There was just nothing left to do but to hit it.”
The big swing capped a six-run sixth inning to collect a weekend sweep that left UL 26-10 overall and 12-3 in Sun Belt play.
Troy, which entered the weekend just one game behind the Cajuns, fell to 22-13 and 8-7.
“It couldn’t have gone better,” Glasco said. “It absolutely could not have gone better. The team chemistry was amazing, and it hasn’t been good for a while. Sometimes less is more.
“With our roster this weekend, I think we finally found a group of girls that know how to win a softball game and know how to play together and know how to get out there on the field and fight for each other. It showed in their effort.”
For the weekend, the Cajuns outhit Troy 30-7 and outscored the Trojans 24-2.
“We had a good game plan going in,” said Kayla Falterman, who was 3 for 3 with a triple and an RBI in the win. “We knew we were going to face a drop-ball pitcher. Coach Glasco gave us a really good game plan going in, so we knew what to do at the plate.”
Falterman tripled in a run in the second, had an infield single to help score a run in the third and added a bunt single in the six-run sixth inning.
“That was a major adjustment they made to go from a rise ball only pitcher for two days to a straight drop-ball pitcher on Day Three,” Glasco said. “It’s really a tricky adjustment. You saw her early in the game swing at some balls in the dirt and really make us look silly.
“But if you understand the pitches that we got for two days straight and then what we were getting today, it’s really a hard adjustment for a ball club. I thought they handled it with precision.”
Troy starter Libby Baker allowed 10 runs (nine earned) on 10 hits, four walks and struck out three.
UL freshman starter Sam Landry continues to look like an ace right-hander. Two days after handling Troy in the opener, Landry was even better, allowing only one hit, one walk and struck out two on 82 pitches for the shutout.
“Sam Landry, goes back out there for the second time in three days against the best hitting team we’re going to face all year in the Sun Belt,” Glasco said. “I thought that was a big statement from her.”
Maddie Hayden also played a key role by going 1 for 3 with two RBIs.