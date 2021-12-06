In Billy Napier’s final press conference as UL’s head coach, he said the “gentleman’s agreement” between Florida and the Cajuns provided for a “small group” of coaches joining him in Gainesville to ease the transition for both programs.
So far, that number appears to be three.
On Sunday, UL Director of Athletics Dr. Bryan Maggard confirmed defensive coordinator Patrick Toney was headed to Florida, as well as strength and conditioning coach Mark Hocke.
Subsequently, the Gators announced running backs coach Jabbar Juluke will be now wearing blue and orange.
Toney has been the defensive coordinator for the Cajuns the last two seasons after serving as safeties coach the first two years. Toney came to UL from UTSA after previously working with former UL defensive coordinator Ron Roberts at Southeastern.
Hocke crossed paths with Napier at Alabama, but had also worked at Georgia, Florida State and Texas A&M before his four years in Lafayette.
Juluke played at Southern and later coached high school ball in the New Orleans area for almost two decades before entering the college ranks at Louisiana Tech and LSU before coming to UL.
Juluke coached such NFL running backs as Kenneth Dixon, Leonard Fournette, Derrius Guice, Trey Ragas, Raymond Calais and Elijah Mitchell during his stops.
Michael Desormeaux will officially be announced as UL’s new head coach at 3 p.m. Tuesday. As of yet, no additions to UL’s coaching staff have been announced in preparation for the Cajuns taking on Marshall on Dec. 18 in the New Orleans Bowl.