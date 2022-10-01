In most close games, the losing head coach has several game-management decisions to review after the game.
That was certainly the case for UL coach Michael Desormeaux following the Cajuns’ 20-17 loss to South Alabama on Saturday at Cajun Field.
One was a holding flag on the Jaguars the Cajuns elected to decline. It was on a second-and-10 incomplete pass from the USA 25 with 30 seconds left.
“That’s the question,” Desormeaux explained. “You can second-guess those things. We have analytics and things that we use. Certainly it said that’s what you should do, but even in my gut, I felt like at the time, you go third-and-10. They had thrown two pretty ugly incompletions. You felt good about where we were. Our defense has played great all night. I felt good about it.”
Had he accepted the penalty, the Jaguars would have been backed up to the 15, but it would have stayed second down.
“Certainly you don’t like the result, but I felt like that was the right thing at the time,” he said.
More than trying to force a punt, Desormeaux was also hoping to preserve time to get the ball back.
“I felt like if we got a stop right there, we had another timeout, I felt like if we give Eric (Garror) another chance to return a punt and I’ll bet on that any day,” Desormeaux said. “I certainly felt like that was the right thing for us to do – to give Eric another chance to return a punt and with 30 seconds … having a chance really to get the ball on the plus side of the things and get the ball in field goal range and kick a field goal to win the game.”
Prior to that drive, Desormeaux said he didn’t strongly consider going for a two-point conversion after Pearse Migl’s touchdown with 42 seconds left.
“I did not,” he said when asked if he considered it. “I felt like we had all the momentum right there. I really didn’t. In my mind, it was ‘Let’s go kick this thing, let’s go get it in overtime and we’ll win.’ That was the feeling we had on our sideline too.”
Smith’s super effort
It was a run that didn’t even count statistically.
The Cajuns were trailing 17-10 during a drive that began with 6:59 left with an offense that had been struggling for weeks.
On a first-and-10 play from the UL 39, running back Chris Smith unleashed a 38-yard run to reach the Jaguars’ 23.
He broke a tackle and then leapfrogged another defender to the amazement of the 20.671 crowd at Cajun Field.
Unfortunately, the highlight-film run was nullified by a holding penalty.
“We talk about culture a lot over here and we talk about what that means,” UL coach Michael Desormeaux said. “Chris personifies that. The guy is so competitive. He cares about it as much as anybody, and he just has the drive. He’s trying to put it on his shoulders and go make a play and he did. He made an unbelievable run.
“He’s that type of competitor. He’s that type of player for us and has been for a long time.”
Quarterback Ben Wooldridge threw his arms up in frustration upon seeing the flag.
“I did see the hurdle and then I got my eye to the sideline,” Wooldridge said. “Chris Smith is an incredible athlete, incredible running back and incredible teammate. Probably the funniest guy in that locker room and the best person.
“That was an incredible run and it just kind of shows his work throughout the week.”
Unfortunately, Smith left the game five plays later after a first-down run, seemingly with a pulled hamstring – possibly as a result of his super-human run that didn’t count.
More sloppy play
There weren’t as many penalties as in some games – seven flags accepted for 66 yards against the Cajuns in Saturday’s loss.
But there were also another handful of bad snaps that plagued the offense.
“The undisciplined penalties at times keep showing up,” Desormeaux said. “It’s something that you work and you stressed for a long time and they keep showing up.
“Those are things that you’ve got to fix. You miss a couple of plays on special teams and on offense you have a couple negative plays that are hard to explain. Things that you work all week and they never show up and then they do on Saturday.”
Turnovers continue to come with regularity as well with two interceptions and a lost fumble.
“We’ve got to go fight the next fight,” Desormeaux said. “We’ve got to stay in the fight and we’ve got to keep working.”