UL has a new name in the race to eventually replace Levi Lewis as the Cajuns starting quarterback.

It’s former four-star, dual-threat quarterback Lance LeGendre of Warren Easton in New Orleans.

Just days after redshirt junior Jai’Ave Magalei entered the transfer portal, the Ragin’ Cajuns added LeGendre to the fold as a transfer from Maryland.

LeGendre played three games in his redshirt freshman season this past fall for the Terrapins. He chose Maryland in 2019 after previous committing to Kansas and Florida State.

A year later, Maryland added Taulia Tagovailoa — younger brother of Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa — as a transfer from Alabama, and he started four games for the Terrapins.

“Lance, he loves home,” Warren Easton coach Jerry Phillips said. “He’s happy to be closer to home. But he got caught up in the politics of college football. Maryland brought in Tua’s brother. People are going to say I’m biased, but me personally, I think Lance is better.

“We try to tell kids that all the time, that can happen. It’s a business. To me, that’s what happened to him.”

LeGendre entered three games as a true freshman, but only threw three passes. This past season, he was 11 of 14 passing for 91 yards and two interceptions in four appearances, including a start against Rutgers.

“If they wouldn’t have brought in that Tua kid at Maryland, he would have fit in well there,” Phillips said.

LeGendre came out of Warren Easton as the ninth-ranked dual-threat quarterback nationally. Among the schools to offer him out of high school were Alabama, Georgia, Texas A&M and Oklahoma State.

As a senior, he threw for 1,707 yards and 27 touchdowns. He also ran for 577 yards and seven more touchdowns.

“Lance is a heck of a player,” Phillips said. “He can spin the ball. He can really run it too. I’m telling you, UL got a heck of a steal in Lance.”

LeGendre is listed at 6-foot-1 and 215 pounds. His addition continues a recent orchestrated trend by the Cajuns of accepting Power Five transfers from Louisiana.

That list includes TCU wide receiver John Stephens, Kansas State defensive back Tyrone Lewis, Nebraska offensive lineman Mathew Anderson and Texas A&M tight end Glenn Beal, as well as out-of-staters in defensive lineman Latrell Bankston from Iowa State and outside linebacker Clinton Anokwuru from Kansas.

“He did it all for us,” Phillips said of LeGendre's high school days. “He can make all the runs. He doesn’t shy away from contact. He has a good frame. Like the cliché goes, he’s built like a Greek god. Throwing the football is not a problem. Sometimes you have to tell him to take a little bit off it. He can sling it 60 or 70 yards easy.

“He can make all the throws. Any running you need him to do, that’s no problem. He’s a great leader and an overall good kid.”

Phillips said LeGendre is walking into a situation where the starting quarterback isn’t a question mark for the 2021 season with Levi Lewis returning for his third season as the full-time starter.

“(Lewis) had a great year this year,” Phillips said. “Levi is probably going to be the starter. Lance is going to have to accept that, but Lance is going to learn from him and hopefully Levi will accept him with open arms and teaches him the ropes around there.

“So going forward when that quarterback leaves, he leaves it in good hands with Lance.”

Magalei began the season as UL’s backup to the workhorse starter Lewis, but redshirt freshman Chandler Fields ended the season as the primary backup. Fields is also from the New Orleans area as a Rummel product.

“It’s a good problem for UL to have,” Phillips laughed. “I’d love to be the quarterback coach in that room.”