No one around the UL Ragin’ Cajuns this August is envying the decision the coaching staff is going to have to make regarding the team’s new starting quarterback.
It’s no secret the two candidates to replace the winningest quarterback in program history are redshirt sophomore Chandler Fields and redshirt junior Ben Wooldridge.
Veteran linebacker Jourdan Quibodeaux is sure glad it’s not his call.
“Yeah, I would never want to be a coach decided anything like that,” he laughed. “Both are very deserving. That’s all I can really say about that. I love both of them. I’d go to war with either one of them.”
Senior wide receiver Michael Jefferson wants no part of that choice either.
“I don’t want to say I see a big difference, because both work hard, both get in extra film, both hit up the receivers and running backs to get extra work in,” he said. “Both are trying really hard to continue what’s been left, so they’re trying to have a successful winning season too. So I don’t have any doubts in either quarterback they pick.”
Wide receiver Peter LeBlanc just smiled and shook his head when asked his input.
“It’s funny,” he said. “It’s really a flip of a coin almost. Both are ultra-competitive.”
As for the two candidates, both appeared to be as cool as cucumbers heading into the camp’s big competition at UL’s annual media day Thursday.
“I think it’s been pretty exciting, something new,” the 5-10, 198-pound Fields said. “I think it took a while for the players to adapt to a QB battle, but I think the team is ready, the coaches are ready and I think it’s time to win games.”
While Fields signed originally with UL, the 6-3, 213-pound Wooldridge transferred from Fresno State prior to last season.
“I try not to look into things I can’t control,” Wooldridge said of the battle. “The difference is always in the details. If you try to focus on every little detail every single day, everything should kind of fall into place for your and take care of itself.”
If you listen to the coaches, not a lot separates the two heading into the battle.
“They both have enough arm talent,” UL coach Michael Desormeaux said. “Chandler’s got a little bit more.”
“Ben’s a little taller and Ben may run a little bit better,” offensive coordinator Tim Leger said.
“Both are great leaders,” Desormeaux added.
Fields himself agrees how tough a decision it will be.
“I’ve tried to put myself in the coaches’ shoes,” he said. “To be honest, it’s a difficult situation. I think they’ll make the best decision for the team. I’m confident in them.”
The tricky part for UL’s coaches is the ultimate goal of this quarterback battle goes against everything the staff preaches at all other positions.
“Look, what’s fair is fair, right?” Desormeaux said. “They’re both playing at such a high level and you feel so strongly about them. In every other position, what would you do? Well, you’d play them if they deserve to play.”
Indeed, playing multiple players at every other position to create experienced depth has been a primary philosophy since Billy Napier arrived in 2018.
But a staff full of ex-quarterbacks just doesn’t believe in a two-quarterback system.
“I won’t do that,” Desormeaux said. “You can’t do that.”
Fields is holding Desormeaux to that.
“Honestly, I think that no matter what happens, I think coach Des should stick with one guy,” Fields said. “Playing a two-guy system, I think that’s kind of detrimental to the team in a way. We have very different styles of play. If we keep switching it out, I just think it’s not a healthy situation for the team.”
With that said, Desormeaux didn’t totally squash the notion of a structured two-quarterback system.
“Potentially something like we did in 2018 with Levi (Lewis),” he pondered. “(Andre) Nunez was the starter and he would go three series and Levi would get one. But it didn’t matter how good or bad it went, Andre had three series and Levi had one. I could see doing that.”
Neither quarterback has much playing experience to speak of. Fields was 9-of-13 passing for 106 yards with a touchdown in limited backup duty last season.
“I think be myself,” Fields said as the key to him winning the job. “I’ve played football for a long time. I’ve played my style of football and it’s worked. I just think being myself is going to help me win.”
Wooldridge performed better statistically in the spring game, highlighted by three carries for 50 yards and two touchdowns. Neither one lit up in the passing game - Wooldridge was 4-of-7 for 15 yards, while Fields was 4-of-11 for 38 yards and a touchdown.
“I think you just try to be consistent,” Wooldridge said. “The guy who is going to be the most consistent is going to win the job. So I just trying to be consistent and put my best foot forward each and every day.”
As a transfer, Wooldridge has put extra effort into developing relationships since he arrived in January of 2021.
“With that (starting QB) role and that character trait comes responsibility and comes with always put your best foot forward,” he said. “It also comes with showing your teammates that you’re here to work. You have to earn that respect. You have to earn that trust from your teammates.”
Lewis didn’t become a record-breaking UL quarterback based on arm strength or elusiveness.
“The intangibles are what makes people special at that position,” Leger said. “Competitive leadership, the ability for guys to want to follow you.
“Sometimes at that position, the measurables aren’t as important as the intangibles. That’s why we wait so long to offer quarterbacks. We want to be around them and see how people respond to them and how they communicate with people.”
As big a decision as it is, Desormeaux said his Cajuns can’t lose.
“Whether it was just Chandler or just Ben here, we would feel great about where we’re at,” the head coach said.
“Sometimes we try to create controversy in the position because it’s two guys,” Leger said. “Those guys are close, they understand what’s happening, they understand that regardless of the outcome, they’re job is to become the best version of themselves.”