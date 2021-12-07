New UL football coach Michael Desormeaux knows he’s got some important roles to fill on his coaching staff.

Joining Billy Napier on his move to the Florida Gators were defensive coordinator Patrick Toney, running backs coach Jabbar Juluke and strength and conditioning coach Mark Hocke.

Desormeaux also knows he has a game to get ready for against Marshall in the New Orleans Bowl on Dec. 18.

He also has a football team that’s endured a lot of changes in recent days.

So Desormeaux said there won’t be any new hires to the UL coaching staff until after the bowl game.

“I don’t want there to be a whole bunch of distractions among the players any more than what we’ve already had,” the 36-year-old Desormeaux said. “These guys for the last two or three weeks, they’ve been through the ringer. The number one priority for myself and my staff is to send this team off the right way in this New Orleans Bowl.

“We started this thing a long time ago — for some of these kids for four years in the making — and we’ve got one more mission this year that we plan on finishing.”

Safeties coach Wes Neighbors will serve as the interim defensive coordinator for the bowl game.

Desormeaux hopes the rest of the staff will return for his first year as coach.

“In this profession, you don’t win enough, you don’t get to keep your job,” he said. “I think it’s really tough when you win a lot and you don’t get to keep your job.

“That doesn’t sit right with them. We’ve got great people in this building that care about these kids and coach their butts off. You don’t do what we did this year with a bunch of duds, and we don’t have any.”

UL athletic director Bryan Maggard said Sunday there were zero plans to alter the staff if Napier had stayed, and Desormeaux concurs.

“It would be 100% accurate to say I believe in this staff,” he said. “I want these guys to want to stay here and finish what we started. I do believe that there’s more for us.”

Desormeaux said Tuesday he will continue the mission Maggard has established for the program.

“The thing that makes it so special here is what the theme is,” he said. “From the very beginning, the first time Dr. Maggard addressed our fan base, he said that everything was about the student-athlete’s experience. It’s about having a first-class experience, and it’s about making every decision with their best interests in mind. I’m proud to say the last four years, that’s what we’ve done.”

Desormeaux said the plan is to sign as many commitments as possibly by the Dec. 15 opening day of the early signing period, then to prepare to win the New Orleans Bowl three days later.

That process began Sunday upon the announcement Desormeaux was replacing Napier.

“We had a staff meeting with 30 minutes to get ready for our recruiting plan for Monday, and these guys did not bat an eye,” Desormeaux said. “They hit the road and they are killing it right now keeping these kids that we have committed both in the state and in the local areas. We’ve got a great support staff out there working for us right now.”

Desormeaux also said the staff completed the game-week preparation for next week during Sunday’s meeting as well.

“We’re really excited about finishing this season,” he said. “We’re excited about finishing this 2021 mission the right way. We have a small, but a really good group of kids that we’re recruiting this year. We’re really excited about getting them to the finish line, so we’re focused on that over the next week and a half.

"But our main focus is finishing this season the way that we planned on doing it. We have a great team … they deserve to finish this thing the right way.”