If it already wasn’t over after coach Billy Napier’s speech at Sunday night’s team gathering, celebration after UL’s 31-14 upset road win over No. 23 Iowa State quickly turned to focus this week with the news that nine Ragin’ Cajuns won’t be making the trip to Georgia this weekend due to COVID-19 testing.

Napier said all nine aren’t positive tests. The total of nine is a combination of positive tests and contact tracing situations.

“Our streak has ended,” Napier said. “We did have a handful of people that won’t be with us. Some of those were Friday of last week and then some this week. A handful of players will be out.”

Napier declined to give a list of players, but the athletic department did supply an updated depth chart for Saturday’s 11 a.m. Sun Belt Conference opener at Georgia State on ESPN2.

UL releases football game restrictions for Cajuns' five home games: No alcohol, no tailgating The University of Louisiana at Lafayette athletic department released its rules for home football games Wednesday, which include 25% seating c…

Comparing it to the original depth chart, there only appeared to be three names of note for UL fans. The only starter missing is junior cornerback A.J. Washington, who had an interception and a critical pass breakup on fourth down in the win over Iowa State.

The other two missing from the updated depth chart are true freshman defensive lineman Sonny Hazard and redshirt junior backup quarterback Jaiave Magalei. Hazard played but didn’t record a tackle in Ames, while Magalei didn’t play.

“I think the big thing is our medical team continues to do an outstanding job,” Napier said. “This is reality. Every team in America is dealing with these parameters. We’re confident that the safety of our team is being handled in a first-class manner.”

Napier does not believe any positive tests came from the Iowa trip.

Napier said the team hasn’t altered its safety protocols since training camp, which produced zero positive tests. In Iowa, the team utilized twice as many tables in the ball room for meals with half as many players at each table. Additional busses and larger planes will are taken to ensure social distancing.

Locker room and training tables are done in shifts, there are percent capacity rules for all meeting rooms and roommates are chosen with COVID-19 measures in mind.

Nine Cajuns out this week because of positive coronavirus tests, contact tracing Nine players from the nationally ranked football program are quarantined this week because of coronavirus, Ragin’ Cajuns coach Billy Napier sa…

“Then there’s young men and they’re teenagers,” Napier said. “Reality is they’re going to make some bad decisions at times. As simple as going to pick up drive-thru and eating together in the car. That’s not a good decision, right?

“That would be an example of a costly mistake on our part. Things like that cost us at this point. We’ve got to continue to learn, we’ve got to continue to stay focused and realize that this is part of the rules. If you’re a competitor, you know want to do everything you can do to win. You’ve got to make decisions relative to COVID-19 to win.”

On paper, the biggest loss is Washington at cornerback. Redshirt sophomore Mekhi Garner at 6-2 and 212 pounds is listed as the starter in place of Washington.

“We’re excited about the young corners – Mekhi Garner being one of them,” Napier said. “He played in four games at the end of the year last year. He really has practiced well as of late. He’s been very competitive. I think it’s important to Mekhi. He’s a guy that wants to be loyal, he wants to be dependable for his teammates. I think he’s chomping at the bit for the opportunity to play more and have a bigger role.”

Redshirt junior Jayrin Wilson continues to serve as a backup at both cornerback spots, and true freshman Trey Amos figures to get even more playing time Saturday after seeing the field in Ames.

“You’ll also see Trey Amos over there,” Napier said. “Trey’s a young man who played in the opener and he’s a guy that’s continued to develop and continued to learn that position. Coach LaMar Morgan has done a terrific job with our corners, not only technically on the field but leading them as men as well.”

Meanwhile, Magalei’s void will be filled by redshirt freshman Chandler Fields behind starter Levi Lewis. Napier has said throughout training camp that it was a dead-heat battle for the backup quarterback spot.

Ex-Acadiana High standout Ram Andre Landry picking up steam on UL's defensive line It has not been a smooth, straight path to playing time for former Acadiana High player Andre Landry with the UL Ragin’ Cajuns.

With Hazard out on the defensive line, sophomore Kendall Wilkerson returns to the depth chart.

The depth on the defensive line has never been questioned since camp started.

In other words, the biggest concern football-wise is how the shorthanded secondary will handle Georgia State’s talented wide receiving corps, which has four of its five most productive receivers back from last year and added redshirt junior slot receiver Terrance Dixon after sitting out last season.

“I think they’re one of the more talented groups in the league, not only the returning players but they’ve got a little slot that played two years ago that’s got legitimate track speed,” Napier said.

And of course, Napier is rarely a head coach who passes up an opportunity to teach from such a situation.

“That’s the challenge for our team,” he said. “Work with the future in mind, don’t compromise for that instant gratification, and having the attitude and understand big-picture wise that respect is earned over time.

"You’ve got to work to do that by individually leading our own lives well and the collective effort our team will do good things.”