Coaches are basically just teachers with the playing field as a classroom.

Like teachers, coaches often don’t ever really know how much their students – or players in this example - really listen to their lessons and encouragement.

If UL coach Billy Napier doesn’t know yet, redshirt sophomore linebacker Andre Riley has been listening really well.

Probably more than most … and quite possibly as much as anyone.

Ask the former Plaquemine High standout what his expectations were coming into his third season with the UL Ragin’ Cajuns and his answer is the epitome of what his coach wants.

“I wasn’t focused on my role or focused on how much playing time I was going to get,” Riley said. “I just focused on continuing to do the right thing and not expecting a reward in return. That’s what coach Napier talks about a lot right there – being a great player, being a selfless player and continuing to work and not expecting a reward in return.”

Riley said the leaders on the team also set a great example for him to follow, so he was prepared when the time came for the team to depend on him.

“We also have great leaders on the team,” he said. “We just continue to work hard every day. That’s how everybody practices. We all practice like we’re starters. Practice is very physical. We’re going at it every day.”

So perhaps it shouldn’t have surprised anyone that Riley delivered when the time came. Missing such linebacker mainstays as Joe Dillon, Kris Moncrief, Chauncey Manac and even Ferrod Gardner for at least one game, it was critical that key reserves like Riley be ready.

“We’ve always had a lot of confidence in AJ,” Napier said. “He was just a very inexperienced player. He’s out there playing when it counts for the first time in his career, and he was almost flawless.

“One thing about AJ as you get to know him is he’s extremely intelligent. He works at it.”

For Riley, it’s all about trust and accountability … mutual trust and mutual accountability.

He was recruited to be an outside linebacker and he still is.

The 6-2, 210-pound Riley played in 11 games as a freshman with 12 tackles, including a three-tackle, half-sack effort in his first collegiate game against Grambling.

But in the following spring, Riley underwent groin surgery. It looked like he was ready for his sophomore season when it got close to last year’s season opener against Mississippi State.

It turned out he wasn’t.

“I did fall camp and thought I felt pretty good,” Riley said. “I got out there for Mississippi State and the coaches were talking to me. They said, ‘We’ll get you in there and see how you feel.’”

Then that trust factor came into play again.

“I could have played, but that would be selfish of me to just be out there and not be 100 percent,” Riley said. “That’s lying to my teammates when I’m saying I’m giving my all but I can’t give me all because it’s not 100 percent. So I talked to the coaches and that was the best decision for me.”

The next big development was the coronavirus shutdown this past March and spring football was eliminated just a few practices into it.

More trust issues. The players were no longer under the watchful eye of the staff. Somehow the team made progress.

“I feel like the coaching staff and the rest of the staff that works with us did a great job,” Riley said. “We had like zoom meetings every morning and we had another zoom meeting in the evening – like position meetings. (Strength) Coach (Mark) Hocke did a great job helping us have our workouts.

“Got there in summer and we had workouts Monday through Friday. I think that’s why we had a step ahead. We did a great job of controlling that (COVID-19 tests), keeping it very low or not at all.”

So when it came time for his redshirt sophomore season to begin, Riley was ready – in his same position ready to do what the staff and his team needed.

“It’s still the same – edge of the defense, sometimes a pass rusher,” Riley said. “That’s what I came here for. That’s what they recruit me for. They promised me that when I did get recruited as an outside linebacker … basically the edge of the defense.

“They stuck to that. I’ve continued to work at it. We both build trust off each other. I trust the coach and the coach trusts me, so that’s how we got to this point right here.”

Still, Riley insists he didn’t enter fall camp worrying about his playing time. His goal was as simple as doing what his coaches said as well as he could and being there for his teammates.

“I really don’t look into all that,” said Riley, who has collected eight tackles and a stop behind the line so far this season. “But talking to coach, the number one thing is if you’re accountable, everybody can rely on you. The coach can rely on you. If you show that you’re accountable every time and every knows they can depend on you, I think dependability is also a key factor in a role you have on a team and how you determine how much you’re going to play.

“That’s not my focus, but I know coach. I know he trusts me and I have great accountability. I’m just going to focus on getting the job done and have that one-play-at-a-time focus.”

So when the staff needed Riley to keep the linebacker spots afloat with key members missing, he responded.

“He’s a technician,” Napier said. “His stance, footwork, techniques, hands … he’s got good eye discipline. He’s really improved at the point of attack. I think AJ’s really benefited from kind of settling in at outside linebacker and I think his intelligent and his self-discipline are kind of what make him a little different than everybody else.”

That and he’s got great UL blood lines coming from Plaquemine High. Not only have the Green Devils produced arguably the greatest player in school history in quarterback Brian Mitchell, but also the program’s first first-team AP All-American in offensive guard Kevin Dotson.

Moreover, Plaquemine High also gave UL a top-notch safety in junior Percy Butler.

“He’s a big playmaker,” Riley said of Butler. “Sometimes he gets a little crazy, but other than that, man, that dude is everywhere. I look to see the way he plays. I love the way he’s getting all the recognition now. Hopefully, he gets his shot to the NFL.

“He is everywhere. He’s one of the best players on our defense. He doesn’t talk much, but he’s a great leader by action.”

Riley’s relationship with Dotson has always been a fun one – filled with a lot of trash-talking.

“Yeah, it was also motivating because I liked to talk a little trash to him,” Riley said of Dotson. “We always been going at it since high school. Then he came here and then I came here. I would be at it, like good on good at practice, when I was playing my freshman year and I’d always talk trash to him. Sometimes, I’d send him some clips of me beating him.”

These days, they still talk quite a bit, but the relationship is different with Dotson being a member of the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers.

“He explains to me the in and outs transition from college to NFL, what’s the difference between the two and just the responsibility and just a bunch of stuff from playing in the NFL,” Riley said.

But while there’s no more Dotson around Cajun Field anymore, Riley is still plenty of talking.

And yes, it’s the kind the coaching staff relishes.

“I think talking, you’re spreading positivity along to your teammates,” Riley explained. “I just like the way I can just talk. I just want to be that positive influence that everybody looks to and be like. ‘I know AJ’s in a great mood, so why can’t I be in a great mood?’ Let’s go out here and have a great practice.

“If somebody’s feeling down, I can just talk to them. I just want to be the voice that everybody hears and they can rely on. I just want to be that light to people also.”