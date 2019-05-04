CONWAY, S.C. — Don't look now, but the UL baseball lineup is becoming a lethal weapon down the stretch.

On Saturday, the Cajuns pounded out 13 more hits in a 9-7 victory over Coastal Carolina at Springs Brooks Stadium.

That was one day after a 10-0 win over the Chanticleers to snap UL's seven-game losing streak in emphatic fashion. The much-needed series win improved UL's record to 22-27 overall and 10-13 in Sun Belt play, while Coastal fell to 26-20 and 11-11.

Leading the charge for UL's latest big offensive day was Todd Lott, who opened up the scoring with a three-run homer in the third ahead of singles from Hayden Cantrelle and Hunter Kasuls.

Kasuls had a big day at the plate as well, going 4 for 5 with an RBI.

In the fifth, Brennan Breaux followed singles by Kasuls and Daniel Lahare with a two-run single.

The Cajuns made it 7-5 in the sixth when Lott scored on a wild pitch and Orryn Veillon later added an RBI double.

UL's pitching stumbled here and there — allowing a run in the fifth, eighth and ninth innings — but the offense just kept pouring it on.

In the ninth, Tremaine Spears was hit by a pitch and O'Neal Lochridge's sacrifice bunt was misplayed. Kasuls took advantage with an RBI single before Lott's single drove in another run.

Free bases once again prove fatal to UL's comeback attempt It’s been a theme for much of the season for the UL baseball team.

Those two runs proved beneficial when Coastal mounted a threat in the ninth, but left-handed reliever Grant Cox got a double play to help slam the door on the win.

Cox earned the save after allowing one run on two hits, no walks and one strikeout in 1 1/3 innings. Reliever Jacob Schultz got the win after pitching five innings, yielding two runs on three hits, four walks and striking out three.

UL starter Brandon Young lasted just 2 2/3 innings, giving up four runs on three hits, two walks and striking out one.