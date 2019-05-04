ACA.ulbaseball3.040719
UL outfielder Todd Lott continued his red-hot hitting streak Saturday with three more hits and four more RBIs to lead the Ragin' Cajuns to a 9-7 road win over Coastal Carolina.

 Advocate Photo by Brad Kemp

CONWAY, S.C. — Don't look now, but the UL baseball lineup is becoming a lethal weapon down the stretch.

On Saturday, the Cajuns pounded out 13 more hits in a 9-7 victory over Coastal Carolina at Springs Brooks Stadium.

That was one day after a 10-0 win over the Chanticleers to snap UL's seven-game losing streak in emphatic fashion. The much-needed series win improved UL's record to 22-27 overall and 10-13 in Sun Belt play, while Coastal fell to 26-20 and 11-11.

Leading the charge for UL's latest big offensive day was Todd Lott, who opened up the scoring with a three-run homer in the third ahead of singles from Hayden Cantrelle and Hunter Kasuls.

Kasuls had a big day at the plate as well, going 4 for 5 with an RBI.

In the fifth, Brennan Breaux followed singles by Kasuls and Daniel Lahare with a two-run single.

The Cajuns made it 7-5 in the sixth when Lott scored on a wild pitch and Orryn Veillon later added an RBI double.

UL's pitching stumbled here and there — allowing a run in the fifth, eighth and ninth innings — but the offense just kept pouring it on.

In the ninth, Tremaine Spears was hit by a pitch and O'Neal Lochridge's sacrifice bunt was misplayed. Kasuls took advantage with an RBI single before Lott's single drove in another run.

Those two runs proved beneficial when Coastal mounted a threat in the ninth, but left-handed reliever Grant Cox got a double play to help slam the door on the win.

Cox earned the save after allowing one run on two hits, no walks and one strikeout in 1 1/3 innings. Reliever Jacob Schultz got the win after pitching five innings, yielding two runs on three hits, four walks and striking out three.

UL starter Brandon Young lasted just 2 2/3 innings, giving up four runs on three hits, two walks and striking out one.

