There are many explanations for UL’s dominance in a 36-17 victory over Georgia Southern on Thursday.
Sure, it could have been as simple as a sense of desperation.
After falling to Troy 23-17 last Saturday, there were only three games left, so this one had to be treated as a must win with Florida State up next.
“Our kids do a great job when their backs are against the wall, and they know it’s crunch time and we’ve got to go have it,” UL coach Michael Desormeaux said.
Perhaps the sense of anger and disappointment from the Troy loss stayed with the Ragin' Cajuns.
“It was tough,” running back Chris Smith said. “It was senior night. Everybody wants us to win. You look in the stands in the fourth quarter and the fans are leaving and it’s tough. It’s tough seeing that.”
Those who stuck with the Cajuns certainly were rewarded with the most complete effort of the season against Georgia Southern, regardless of how or why it took place.
“We talked about needing all three phases for four quarters and we got that tonight,” Desormeaux said.
It started with the defense.
Georgia Southern came in with the best offensive numbers in the Sun Belt, but UL’s defense got the best of that unit for four quarters.
“I thought tonight we did a phenomenal job of mixing up drop-eight coverage and pressures,” Desormeaux said. “You can’t be all one way or another. You have to mix it up a little bit to keep them on their toes. I thought we did a good job of it.”
The Eagles came in fifth nationally in third-down conversions at 52.8%. They converted twice in 14 tries against UL.
“Coming into the game, ya’ll ain’t seen us yet,” linebacker Andre Jones said. “You can’t sleep on us.”
Watching the Troy film didn’t help Georgia Southern’s cause.
“Last week in the Troy game, we had some opportunities 1-on-1 in the open field that we didn’t cash in on,” Desormeaux said. “We have some competitive dudes on that defense now. Front end, linebackers, back end, the whole way through. They didn’t like the way that it happened last week.”
The Eagles were ranked No. 2 nationally with only three sacks allowed. UL’s defense got two — one being a huge sack-fumble to deny the Eagles in the red zone and set up a Cajuns’ field goal at the halftime buzzer — not to mention six hurries to help lead to five punts.
“I think our defensive staff does a really good job of putting our players in situations to get 1-on-1 pass rushes,” Desormeaux said.
Zi’Yon Hill-Green got credit for half a sack to tie the school record with 20.5 career sacks.
“I was hoping he’d break it tonight,” Jones said. “As long as one of us get it. We came in together. We’ve been rocking like two peas in a pod.”
For the offense, it must have seemed like Christmas morning facing a last-place defense after all the stingy defenses the Cajuns have encountered this season.
It showed up in 435 total yards, including 242 on the ground. It’s no secret the offensive line continues to improve each week.
“I give it to the O-line,” Smith said. “All week for the past couple weeks, get a body on them and move them. If you move them, the running back can handle the rest. We’ll handle the rest for you.”
Smith especially was impressed with freshman Dre’lyn Washington’s 74 yards on five carries.
“He had a great week of practice,” Smith said. “That was probably the best we’ve seen him practice this whole year.
“That same run (44-yarder) he had in the game is the same run he busted in practice against our defense.”
Perhaps the biggest difference was the heroic effort by the special teams with 167 return yards and five field goals from Kenny Almendares. In the matter of five days, Almendares went from missing two field goals to making all five.
“We had some plays down there where I made a couple calls where I felt we had a chance to pop runs on maybe third-and-8, where you can run some safe runs because you’re in field goal range,” Desormeaux said. “If you pop one, great. If not, you’re going to get points with a lead already.
“It allows you on offense not to have to press and not have to strain to do some things that maybe you’re not comfortable doing. I’m proud of him.”
It’s possible the Cajuns just have Georgia Southern’s number, moving to 5-1 against the Eagles in the all-time series.
The win certainly wasn't because of fan support. For a senior class that did so much to bring national acclaim to this football program, two pitiful announced home crowds ended their careers — 7,888 Saturday and only 11,512 in this one.
Desormeaux isn’t going to worry about the exact reason for the effort. He’s focused on the bottom line.
“I want these guys to get in a bowl game because they deserve it, and we’re going to work our tails off to make sure we get one,” he said.
Simple enough.