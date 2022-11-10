The UL men’s basketball team hits the road for the first time when it takes on Harvard at 5 p.m. Friday in the Asheville Championship in North Carolina.
“We’re looking forward to it,” UL coach Bob Marlin said. “Hopefully, we’ll have a good trip and win this tournament.”
Both teams won their openers heading into Friday’s contest. Harvard defeated Morehouse College 68-63, while the Cajuns dismantled Centenary 106-55.
Harvard is coming off a 13-13 season and are two years removed from a 21-8 campaign that included wins over Cal and Texas A&M.
The Cajuns who will play either Elon or East Tennessee State on Sunday, were picked to win the Sun Belt this season, largely because of such returners as Jordan Brown, but several newcomers also showed promise.
“It was good for the young guys,” Marlin said of the opener. “That’s a positive. Like game experience in Puerto Rico, tonight we got game experience for these guys at home. To see the young guys have some success was certainly encouraging. We’ve seen practices when Chancellor’s (White) made every shot and when Vinny’s (Sigona) made every shot.
“Those guys are good players. They’re just young and inexperienced and (Monday) they got some experience.”
White and Sigona are both true freshmen. White had 10 points in his first collegiate game behind two 3-pointers, while Sigona added six.
Brown led the way with 26 points and nine rebounds, but also providing early confidence is the play of second-year Cajuns Jalen Dalcourt and Greg Williams.
Dalcourt had 13 points behind a trio of 3-pointers in the opener, while Williams had 11 points and three assists.
“Jalen’s a vocal leader,” Marlin said. “He’s done a good job. It’s like night and day between him and Greg and Jordan from last year in the fall ... their work ethic has improved.
“Jalen’s been very consistent and Jordan has been consistent. Jalen has given us a lot. He can come off the bench and light it up. I thought he played pretty good defense for the most part too.”
The trip to North Carolina for new UL point guard Themus Fulks will be special for the Winston-Salem native. Fulks had a terrific first game with 10 points, seven assists and five rebounds.
“I’m very comfortable,” Fulks said of his transition to UL. “I feel like the guys really trust me. It helps that I play with, in my opinion the best player in the country. It takes a load off me. He does his thing and be dominant and I do my thing in making sure everybody touches the ball.’’