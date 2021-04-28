UL men's assistant basketball coach Josten Crow is leaving the Ragin' Cajuns program to be an assistant coach at Louisiana Tech.
Crow has been with UL head coach Bob Marlin for much of his basketball career. First, he played under Marlin at Sam Houston State during his playing days 2007-11. He also recently finished his seventh season as a coach at UL.
“It’s an exciting opportunity for Josten in his coaching career, but it is bittersweet for our Ragin’ Cajuns program," Marlin said. "Josten has played a tremendous role in our success over the years, and I have had the great privilege in watching him grow as a person beginning when he first played for me at Sam Houston State."
“He will be a great asset in this next step up the coaching ladder and we wish him nothing but the best.”