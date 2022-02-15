Last spring, UL’s highly regarded center fielder, Tyler Robertson, finished the season at third base because the team really needed his competitiveness there.
This season, when he plays third base, it'll be because of an overflow of talent in the Ragin’ Cajuns’ outfield.
“He’s a very versatile kid and it does nothing but help him down the road,” UL coach Matt Deggs said of Robertson. “Versatility, people get paid for.
"This year, it would be to add another bat. As good as he is on the field, he’s better in the outfield. Him moving to the infield, it would be to get another bat in the lineup.”
However it works out, the 6-foot-4, 200-pounder sophomore from Montgomery, Alabama, will take it in stride.
Switching positions isn’t a new process for him.
After playing shortstop in high school, he moved to center field in junior college at Shelton State because the team had a need there.
So while many were shocked at how smoothly Robertson transitioned to third base last season, he even surprised himself a little.
“I was confident in myself, but yes, I was surprised at how fast I picked it up,” he said.
After working much of the offseason at third base, though, he’s convinced fans will see a much more polished version this spring.
“This year, I think I look more like a third baseman,” Robertson said. “Last year, I was kind of like stiff a little bit. I feel like I’ve gotten better at my range and being able to backhand balls and get balls in the gap that I wasn’t able to get to last year.”
In addition to his personal history of versatility, the other factor that helps Deggs and Robertson swallow playing third base is the presence of Texas Tech transfer Max Marusak in center.
“He’s pretty much just like me,” Robertson laughed. “Don’t tell him I told you this, but he might even be a little bit faster.
“No, he’s very good. Wherever I play and wherever he plays, I’m very comfortable with him in the outfield. He’s a great outfielder. Yeah, he can do anything I can do, plus more.”
Wherever Robertson ends up playing in the field this season, his plan is for his bat to make sure he’s in the lineup somewhere. A year ago, Robertson hit .268 with 10 doubles, eight homers, 25 RBIs and 20 stolen bases.
His offseason approach is to improve his on-base percentage of .346 after striking out 51 times last year with only 15 walks.
“The biggest focus I had this fall was getting on base — not swinging at stuff out of the zone,” Robertson said. “Just working on and dominating the fastball, not missing my pitch. I had a big leg kick and I shortened it up a little bit. I want to be more of a contact guy, have a two-strike approach when I get two strikes and get on base. That’s really my main goal to fix.”
Robertson is convinced an extra year under Deggs’ direction has dramatically upgraded his approach at the plate.
“It’s more about pitch recognition,” he said. “Last year, I struggled with that a little bit, but then again just being around coach Deggs this past year, I’ve just learned so much more and I felt like I’ve grown as a player.”
Another focus of Robertson is to avoid taking any difficulties in the field to the plate with him.
“Let’s say you make a good play in the outfield or the infield, you 100% take that to your hitting,” he explained. “The key thing is if you make an error, you can’t take that to the plate. So I feel like I do a good job of taking a good play to the plate, but not a bad play to the plate and not let it affect me.”
The other factor that has Robertson so confident about this season is if he does make that mistake, there will be a long list of leaders there to help him correct it.
“Just coming from juco, we had a top program at juco,” he said. “We had all of these leaders. This year, there’s just so many leaders. Everybody holds each other accountable. It’s just awesome to see.
“If you’re doing something wrong, somebody will get on you and hold you accountable. We don’t have any stuff going on behind people’s backs. It’s very organized, leadership-wise. I’m really excited for that.”
Even after long practices this season, Robertson said, “we’ve got 20 guys hitting after practice or getting ground balls. We’ve got guys that want to work.”
One factor that may allow Robertson to play in the outfield this spring is UL having more options at third base, whether it’s sophomore transfer Warnner Rincones or versatile senior Jonathan Brandon, who hit .247 in 89 at-bats last season after missing the 2020 season with an injury.
“I think what you’re seeing in Jonathan right now is just experience and age,” Deggs said of Brandon. “That happens a lot for good player, especially hitters. He’s playing a little more carefree, understanding that this is possibly the last time he’s going to get to do this.”
On paper, though, Robertson is well aware of how quality the traffic is in the outfield.
“There’s just so many good guys,” Robertson said. “Speed, athletic ability and everybody can hit. There’s just so many guys who can play. Whoever you get out there, they’re going to be a stud and give you everything they’ve got.”