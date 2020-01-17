For some around UL’s baseball program, truly getting over everything that transpired in 2019 may never take place.
First came the disappointing 28-31 season.
Then came something on a completely different level of shock and significance with the untimely death of longtime coach Tony Robichaux on July 3.
Former assistant coach Matt Deggs was announced as the new head coach two weeks later.
On Wednesday, the Ragin’ Cajuns officially started the 2020 season — one that will look to honor Robichaux while attempting to move the program forward as quickly as its former coach would have wanted.
“I like the spirit,” Deggs said of his players as preseason practice began. “They’ve had a good spirit from the get-go. Now it’s time to kind of clean things up and shake some rust. It’s kind of an old-school spring training.
“We’ve got a lot of passionate kids out there. Coach said it all the time, ‘Passion outdoes logic.’ When the kids’ passion starts to get up around the coaches’ passion, it’s a lot of fun.”
For junior shortstop Hayden Cantrelle, returning to practice went better than he ever imagined.
“It was electric,” Cantrelle said. “It was loaded with energy. It was unlike what I was expecting.”
As much as Deggs quotes Robichaux and will continue to do so, all coaches are somewhat different.
“The way we do things now is slightly different, but that’s also the beauty of it,” Cantrelle said. “As much as things might be new to us, we’re in a great place here too. Everybody here knows that.
“It’s been a great transition. But coach Deggs relates to everybody. That’s one thing he does really well. It doesn’t matter your background or what kind of guy you are, he gets through to you.”
Also making the transition easier is having practically the entire coaching staff back with Jeremy Talbot, Jake Wells and Anthony Babineaux all returning.
"Having some of the old staff helps the guys who are being recruited by those guys," Cantrelle said. "It’s not as much of a violent transition having somebody who hasn’t recruited you."
The first season in 26 years without Robichaux may seem like a complicated transition campaign, but don’t expect the 2020 Cajuns to limit themselves.
“This is a team I take pride coming out here and I love to win,” Cantrelle said. “There’s no, ‘Oh man, what’s going to happen?’ We already have our goals, and we know what our vision is. There’s really no confusion.”
After a very productive fall season, most of the positions or at least position groups are close to set.
The next month leading up to opening day on Friday, Feb. 14 is as much about earning starting spots as it is fine-tuning.
“Right now, my biggest thing is that we’re in better shape than anybody in the country — mentally, physically and spiritually,” Deggs said. “That we’re shaking rust off and just kind of getting back into our routine. We’re a super routine-oriented program.
“This is the most tedious, monotonous time of the year for us. The hay’s in the barn with the fall. The kids can see the schedule right around the corner. The natural tendency is to maybe skip a step or two, and you just can’t do that if you want to be good.”
In one way, all of Deggs’ focus at this point is on opening day and properly honoring the legacy of Tony Robichaux.
“First and foremost is honoring Coach and his family, regardless,” Deggs said. “That’s what’s going to happen, and we’re going to make sure we pour everything we’ve got into that.
“And the season will unfold; it’ll unfold.”
On the other hand, he’s not really focusing on opening day against Southeastern at all.
“As you go, you learn,” Deggs explained. “In 25 years of this, early on, the natural inclination is to prepare for Southeastern Louisiana. Well, we’re not playing for one game.
“My job is to make sure we’re ready for the long haul. I want to be really good at the end of April, May and really good in June. There’s a process to that.”
Before opening day, one of the next steps is putting in a new outfield wall. Currently, the team is practicing without an outfield wall. In addition to a new wall, padding will be added to the short brick walls down both lines.
"We’re doing what Coach always wanted to do," Deggs said. "We’re padding it. Black with a yellow stripe on top. Coach always wanted that thing padded."