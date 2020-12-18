The reaction of UL athletic director Bryan Maggard upon learning of the decision to cancel the Sun Belt Conference football championship game began with one word and then wandered in a few other directions.
“Shocked, shocked, shocked,” Maggard said.
A few hours after the team landed Thursday afternoon in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, for Saturday’s scheduled 2:30 p.m. contest on ESPN, Maggard said he was “given a heads-up that there was a concern.”
Both UL and Coastal Carolina’s teams had “tested completely fine” Wednesday, but apparently there was an unknown issue that arose Thursday.
“Then apparently they had a coach develop symptoms on Thursday morning and then tested positive sometimes Thursday evening or late afternoon,” Maggard said.
Naturally, multiple meetings followed with both medical and communications staff. Sun Belt Conference commissioner Keith Gill said the entire process lasted about four hours.
The result was the unthinkable for Maggard and his football team. The Sun Belt championship game was canceled.
The league’s news release revealing the cancellation was distributed between 9:30 and 10 p.m. Thursday.
“Disappointed beyond belief on so many levels,” Maggard said. “First and foremost, for this program. Secondly, for our fan base and our university. And certainly for the Sun Belt Conference — the biggest game in conference history … done.
“Also, for college football in 2020. I think America was looking forward to watching this game at 2:30 on Saturday afternoon on ESPN. I really do … Yes, just disappointed beyond words.”
Obviously, the infuriating news was immediately followed by many questions.
So who is the Sun Belt champion?
On paper, the Sun Belt will recognize UL and Coastal Carolina as co-champions. Gill said that decision was made by the league’s athletic directors earlier in the fall in case such a situation arose.
For college football playoff purposes, however, Coastal Carolina — 11-0 and ranked No. 9 in Top 25 poll and No. 12 in college football playoff poll — is the league champion.
How possible is a rematch between UL and Coastal Carolina in a bowl game?
Maggard didn’t rule it out, but understood how unlikely that option would be.
“I think it’s possible,” he said. “It might be challenging. But it’s really up to ESPN.
“The challenge with that is I don’t know that there’s a bowl out there that has two open spots. For instance, the Military Bowl could have an opening, but the other side is filled. The Independence Bowl is out there, but the other side is filled. I think the challenge to lining us up is to find a bowl game with two openings.”
Gill said he did not expect a bowl rematch to take place.
“I’ve certainly heard some of that chatter,” Gill said. “I certainly get why people would think that’s exciting. It’s not something that I anticipate. I would never say never. It’s 2020, so you don’t know what’s going to happen, but at the end of the day, it’s not something that I would anticipate happening.”
Gill later said he doesn’t necessarily disagree with the wisdom behind the rematch notion, but just doesn’t see it happening.
“I just think the bowl season has a lot of moving parts,” he said. “I didn’t say it wasn’t a good option or a better option. I just said that I don’t anticipate that. That’s just based on what I know what conversations we’re having about bowls and opportunities and some of the challenges out there in the system. I don’t anticipate that as an opportunity that would happen.”
With quarantine periods in mind, when would Coastal Carolina be available for a bowl anyway?
“We’ll obviously have to visit with Coastal to see,” Gill said. “I don’t know the answer with that. We’ll certainly optimistic that they will be able to participate, but we’ll have to have some follow-up questions, discussion to make sure that they would be in position so that they could safety play.”
The two Sun Belt tie-ins most likely are the Camellia Bowl in Montgomery on Dec. 25 and the Cure Bowl in Orlando on Dec. 26.
The official word on the bowl matchups will be released late Sunday morning.
“The bowl matchups are generally dictated by contracts, so there’s not a lot of ability to kind of to move around,” Gill said. “We certainly look to find the best matchups that we can. We do that year in and year out for all of our bowl teams. For Coastal and Louisiana, that’ll be no different. We’ll look to get the best bowl matchups that we can find for both of those teams.”
Was cancelling the game more about smoothing Coastal’s road to a potential New Year’s Day bowl game than safety?
“I think this is about COVID,” Gill insisted. “This is about our league protocols that we put in place earlier in the year. We did that for health and safety. At the end of the day, we said that we were going to err on the side of health and safety, and that’s what we did in this instance."
Gill later said the result of the meetings Thursday evening were "ultimately deciding that it wouldn’t be safe to play, so we needed to cancel the game."
"We certainly wish we would have played the game, but unfortunately, we just did not have the opportunity to do so."
With UL's New Year's Day bowl dreams erased, will not playing the title game actually hurt Coastal's chances as well even if Cincinnati loses?
“No matter what happens in the American championship, Coastal will have more wins than both of those teams, and they will also have better wins than most of those teams,” Gill said.
“I’m hopeful that if you look at their full resume and their full body of work that people will see how positive it is and how deserving they are.”