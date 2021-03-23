On paper, the No. 16-ranked UL softball team is scheduled to take on Louisiana Tech at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Lamson Park.

After the rainy weather Tuesday and perhaps more on the way Wednesday, the ability to play that game will largely depend on the elements.

Either way, it won’t be difficult to find a silver lining for Gerry Glasco’s Cajuns.

If the game happens, it’s one more opportunity for UL’s coaching staff to figure out the long-term lineup for this musical chairs team and one more opportunity to find some cohesiveness and confidence.

If the game is rained out, the team likely needs a break after playing five games in four days last weekend and facing six games in four days this weekend.

In addition to the regularly scheduled home series against South Alabama set for Friday through Sunday, the Cajuns will also make up a postponed series against Georgia Southern with a single game Sunday and a doubleheader Monday.

“For us right now, it’s about us playing the best game we can possibly play,” Glasco said.

It was apparent Glasco’s head is still spinning after the Texas trip last week that produced an encouraging split with No. 10 Texas, but then his team holding its collective breath against struggling UTA until Ciara Bryan’s game-winning homer in the top of the seventh in Sunday’s rubber game.

“When I left home, I never dreamed Game 3 at UT-Arlington would feel like a bigger or more important game than Game 1 or Game 2 at Texas, but it did,” Glasco said.

Technically, it would have ended UL’s 56-game winning series streak against Sun Belt opponents, but that’s not on Glasco’s mind these days.

By first pitch Sunday, he still hadn’t fully gotten over Saturday’s 8-3 loss to UTA.

“When I left the hotel, I really felt like we were in a good spot,” Glasco said. “That game just didn’t go our way at all. I think what it tells me as a coach is that we’ve got a lot left to figure out as a ballclub, and a lot left to figure out about ourselves and about what it takes to motivate this ball club on a daily basis.

“I’m really disappointed in the preparation mentally that I had with the ballclub in that Game 2. The performance I feel like was a result of my coaching that day, so I hold myself accountable for the loss.”

One good sign from the Texas trip, however, was how well the Cajuns (16-6) responded to Glasco getting ejected in the first inning of Game 2 in Austin on Thursday after losing Game 1 4-0.

“I made my mind up that we were going to fight harder that second game, and I wanted to fire them up,” Glasco said. “I want to be sure that we send the message to our team that it’s a war and we’re going to fight our tails off for you and you fight your tail off for us. And I think we responded great for Game 2. And then I thought we came out in Game 1 at UT Arlington and I thought really responded well there.

“Then obviously in Game 2, we didn’t respond in any way positively. So we’ll have to address all those things.”

As sinking as the UTA series was overall, Alissa Dalton (.386, three HRs, 15 RBIs) and Julie Rawls (.344, two HRs, 24 RBIs) exited it on fire. Dalton hit .667 on the trip and Rawls .571.

Also Ciara Bryan (.474, three HRs, 15 RBIs, 10 SBs) extended her hitting streak to 15, approaching Brianna Cherry’s 17-game streak in 2013. The all-time school record is 25 by Kelli Bruce in 1999.