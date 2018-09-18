It’s been anything but a typical week for Coastal Carolina’s football team.
When the Chanticleers finally arrive at Cajun Field to take on UL-Lafayette in their Sun Belt Conference opener at 6 p.m. Saturday, they will likely let out sighs of relief, thankful for a return to some semblance of normalcy.
Things have been decidedly not normal in the wake of Hurricane Florence, which continues to devastate the Carolinas with heavy rain four days after making landfall. CCU’s campus in Conway, South Carolina, remains closed.
“I’m not optimistic that classes are going to happen this week,” Chanticleers coach Joe Moglia said Monday. “We’re not going to know what kind of flooding we’ll have until it maxes out, probably Tuesday or Wednesday. There’s certainly flooding. We just don’t know the extent yet, and we were on tornado watch yesterday but that passed.”
Moglia, the team and staff, and many families — including more than a handful of family dogs — boarded buses early last week and headed for the Raleigh area for a Wednesday game against FCS opponent Campbell University. The game had been scheduled for last Saturday at Coastal but was moved up and moved inland with the oncoming storm.
Immediately after the Chanticleers rolled to an easy 58-21 win, they bussed the 450 miles to Jacksonville, Florida, in slow evacuation traffic. The travel party has been in Jacksonville since then and will remain there until flying into Baton Rouge on Friday and driving to Lafayette on game day.
The squad has held practice at two Jacksonville high schools, and Moglia said the staff has done everything possible to maintain a routine. Daily study halls, a lot of football and other televised sports, and team outings have helped pass the time.
“The attitude of our coaches and families, even all the dogs we have here, has been extraordinary,” he said. “We don’t make believe that things are not issues, but we ask our team to adjust. We’re going through and in the middle of a state of emergency, and our guys understand that. Going to practice, it takes 45 minutes one way, but our guys understand. 'Normal' is not the right word, but we’re adjusting the best we can.”
Moglia’s hope is that following Saturday’s game, the team and party will be able to take their charter flight back into Myrtle Beach for a “homecoming.” He said that decision will hopefully be made Thursday or Friday.
“The people of this state can identify with what damage a hurricane can have, not only on a football game but in day to day life,” said Cajuns coach Billy Napier, who played collegiately in South Carolina at Furman. “We’re thinking of and praying for all the families because we know how it impacts the university and the whole region, and we’re going to do everything we can to help them.”
Moglia added: “As important as the games are, the priority has been the safety of our players, coaches and families.”
Option headaches
The Cajuns (1-1) are facing their own issues this week, in the wake of their 56-10 loss at Mississippi State last weekend. UL-Lafayette allowed 331 yards rushing out of 607 total yards amassed by the Bulldogs, and now will face a strong rushing threat from Coastal’s spread option attack.
“They’re very unique in what they do on offense,” Napier said. “They’re spread, but they’re different in terms of the running concepts they have. Any time you’re unique on one side of the ball. It makes it difficult in a three-day preparation. If you’ve got a good year-round plan and you’ve made the most of your time, hopefully this isn’t the first time our players have seen these concepts.”
Since a 49-15 loss at South Carolina to open the season, the Chanticleers (2-1) have scored 105 points in wins over UAB and Campbell. They lead the Sun Belt in rushing (251.7) and rushing touchdowns (nine) while averaging a league-high 6.0 yards per carry.
Napier said that one of his team’s most important players this week is former Teurlings Catholic quarterback Wesley Blazek, a walk-on who has taken over as scout-team quarterback. He mimicked MSU quarterback Nick Fitzgerald last week and is doing the same this week with CCU senior Kilton Anderson, who ranks in the league’s top 10 in both rushing and passing.
“Probably the most difficult thing is to simulate the things they do in practice,” Napier said, “so our ‘look’ team on the scout offense has a big challenge. Wesley has done a great job … he did an outstanding job last week.”
Numbers
Quarterback Andre Nunez leads the Sun Belt and ranks second nationally in completion percentage at 78.4 percent, trailing only Georgia’s Jake Fromm (80.4) among FBS quarterbacks.
Sophomore tailback Trey Ragas is third in the nation in yards per carry (9.5). Ragas only carried seven times against Mississippi State for 49 yards after a 142-yard opening game against Grambling.
As a team, UL-Lafayette’s two turnovers this season has the Cajuns ranked tied for seventh nationally, and the they're one of 30 remaining teams to have scored on every possession inside the 20-yard line (8-for-8).