It might have been the ugliest one of the bunch, but the UL Ragin’ Cajuns are now 13-0 against Sun Belt West opponents with a hard-fought 20-18 win over South Alabama on Saturday at Hancock Whitney Bank Field in Mobile.

The Cajuns (4-1, 2-0) have now won six straight games over the Jaguars.

The Cajuns led 20-0 in the second quarter, only to need a missed field goal to win the game.

South Alabama (3-1, 0-1) really began to take advantage of the Cajuns not delivering any finishing blows on its second drive of the third quarter. A 49-yard pass to Jalen Tolbert was the huge play in the eight-play, 78-yard drive that ended in a 2-yard touchdown run with 4:20 left in the third.

Fortunately for the Cajuns, Guajardo hit the upright on the extra point to allow UL to maintain a 20-12 lead.

It appeared the Cajuns would finally get back to the running game on the ensuing possession. Freshman Montrell Johnson broke off runs of 20 and 18 yards, but then fumbles at the Jags’ 45 after a six-yard run.

South Alabama incredibly went back to the fake punt three plays later and it worked like a charm with a Keith Gallmon 38-yard run to the Cajuns’ 13. Quarterback Jake Bentley scored from the 1 on fourth down with 12:51 left to play.

But huge pressure by the Cajuns’ front on the two-point conversion resulted in a sack to keep it at 20-18.

Making matters even worse for the Cajuns is Chris Smith was stuffed at the 12 on the ensuing kickoff and UL’s good field position times were officially over.

The game couldn’t have started out any better for the Cajuns. Smith returned the opening kickoff 87 yards to the Jags’ 13. Three plays later, Smith did the honors with a 10-yard touchdown run for the quick 7-0 lead 58 seconds into the game.

UL’s running game worked like a charm on its second possession as well, marching 57 yards in just four plays. Runs of 13 and 14 yards from Emani Bailey set up a 22-yard touchdown run by Levi Lewis for a 14-0 lead with 11:10 left in the first period.

The Cajuns’ defense continued to roll, forcing four punts and stopping South Alabama on a fake-punt attempt in the Jaguars’ first five possessions.

That’s where the only frustration came for UL fans the rest of the way in the first half. The Cajuns wasted a drive that started at the USA 45 with a three-and-out and then an 11-play, 54-yard drive was spoiled by a missed 43-yard field goal with 13:42 left until intermission.

Fortunately, the short field paid off huge after Patrick Mensah stuffed South Alabama punter Jack Brooks for a minus-2 on the fake punt attempt.

Bailey ran for 16 and then 15 for a lightning-quick, 31-yard touchdown drive with 11:23 left in the second quarter. The only problem is the extra point was missed to keep UL’s lead at 20-0.

South Alabama did collect its second first down of the game on the ensuing possession, but the following drive hit paydirt.

The Jaguars put together an 11-play, 60-yard drive in 5:09 to get on the board. A 1-yard plunge by Bryan Hill scored, but the Cajuns blocked the extra point to keep it at 20-6 with 1:33 left until halftime.

It was the second blocked extra point and third overall blocked kick for UL in the past two games.

UL tried to put together a two-minute drill to answer, but Nate Snyder missed a 42-yard field goal on the final play of the first half.

The Cajuns were only able to pass for 40 yards in the first half – eight from Chandler Fields on one play when Lewis lost his helmet – in the rain. On the ground, though, the Cajuns powered 154 yards behind Bailey’s 58 yards on four carries.

