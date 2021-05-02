Former UL running back Trey Ragas was not drafted over the weekend, but did get his foot in the NFL door by signing a free agent contract with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Ragas is coming off a stellar career with the Cajuns, rushing for 3,572 yards and 38 touchdowns on 596 carries. He also caught 49 passes in his career with 477 yards and five scores.

The good news is Las Vegas didn't draft a running over the weekend. The bad news is the Raiders already had one of the most seasoned depth charts at that position with Josh Jacobs, Kenyan Drake, Jalen Richard and Theo Riddick.