INSIDE THE GAME
WHAT’S AT STAKE?
It’s essentially the final tune-up of the season for the Cajuns, who will begin a nine-week stretch with mostly single-digit spreads next week at Ohio University. Consequently, coach Billy Napier would like to take care of any final dress rehearsal issues before it’s too late.
KEY MATCHUP
The Cajuns’ pass rush vs. Texas Southern’s offensive line. The visiting Tigers appear overmatched on paper, but do sport former Power Five athletes at quarterback and wide receiver. So the key for Texas Southern to compete well will be if its offensive line can withstand the heat from UL’s pass rushers.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
CAJUNS: UL’s running backs has 298 yards rushing in the first half against Liberty’s defense last week. Don’t be surprised if it’s a long list of big plays Trey Ragas, Elijah Mitchell and Raymond Calais produce in this matchup.
TIGERS: Quarterback DeAndre Johnson visited such places as Alabama before signing with Florida State out of high school. He’s thrown for 590 yards and five touchdowns so far this season. He has the ability to hurt you with his arm and his legs.
FACTS & FIGURES
UL senior receiver Ja’Marcus Bradley continues to shine in his final season with 12 catches for 203 yards, including extending his consecutive games with a catch streak to 29. … Despite scoring 33.5 points through its first two games, Texas Southern’s offense has punted 11 times. … Moreover, the Tigers’ offense has a 14-of-35 conversion rate on third and fourth downs. … UL’s defense ranks ninth in the Sun Belt with only three tackles for loss in two games and eighth in total defense at 429 yards a game. … UL is 3-0 against SWAC opponents entering Saturday’s game, averaging 45.3 points per game.
NUMBERS TO KNOW
680 – The number of average total yards Texas Southern’s defense has allowed through two games.
12 – The current national ranking of UL’s rushing offense, averaging 285 yards on the ground through two games.
40 – Number of starts by UL senior guard Kevin Dotson, which ties him for tops in the nation with Louisiana Tech’s Ethan Reed.
FOUR DOWNS
1 – Efficiency
The Cajuns have put up plenty of yards in their first two games, but coach Billy Napier still isn’t satisfied with the offense’s efficiency. Improving on seven turnovers and 11-of-26 combined conversions on third and fourth down are high on his list entering week three.
2 – Window of opportunity?
Napier wasn’t willing to bite on a question about how many quarterbacks could see the field Saturday if the 47-point Las Vegas spread ends up being accurate. Jai’Ave Magalei played a series in last week’s win.
3 – Turnovers
While UL’s overall performance has been pretty good through two games, the turnover margin continues to be an issue. UL is minus-4 through two weeks and Napier is hoping to get much closer to even after Saturday.
4 – Pretty healthy
Sure there is the list of players who have already been declared out for the season – TE Johnny Lumpkin, OG Ken Marks, C Cole Prudhomme, LB Tanner Wiggins. Otherwise, only DL Sammy Ochoa (questionable) and WR Calif Gossett (doubtful) are on this week’s injury list.
SCHEDULES
TEXAS SOUTHERN (0-2)
Aug. 31 Prairie View A&M L, 44-23
Sept. 7 At Incarnate Word L, 63-44
Sept. 14 At Louisiana 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 28 At Houston Baptist, 6 p.m.
Oct. 5 At Alabama A&M, 2 p.m.
Oct. 12 Missouri S&T, 2 p.m.
Oct. 19 Southern, 2 p.m.
Oct. 26 At Mississippi Valley, 2 p.m.
Nov. 2 At Grambling, 2 p.m.
Nov. 9 Alabama State, 2 p.m.
Nov. 23 Arkansas-Pine Bluff, 1 p.m.
UL (1-1)
Aug. 31 Mississippi State 11 a.m. L, 38-28
Sept. 7 Liberty 6:30 p.m. W, 35-14
Sept. 14 Texas Southern 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 21 At Ohio TBA
Sept. 28 At Georgia Southern TBA
Oct. 9 Appalachian State 7 p.m.
Oct. 17 At Arkansas State 6:30 p.m.
Nov. 2 Texas State TBA
Nov. 7 At Coastal Carolina 6:30 p.m.
Nov. 16 At South Alabama TBA
Nov. 23 Troy TBA
Nov. 30 UL Monroe TBA
THE ADVOCATE SAYS …
UL 63, Texas Southern 13
When the spread is in the 40s, the prediction is both easier and more difficult at the same time. Sure, picking the winner may be a foregone conclusion, but exactly how high do you go? The truth is turnovers typically dictate that. Through two game, Texas Southern’s defense is allowing almost 700 yards per game. Incarnate Word rushed for 402 last week. So, UL’s rushing attack will likely look at Billy Sims, Marcus Dupree and David Overstreet all in the same backfield to the Tigers’ defense Saturday. Perhaps the more prudent and useful move for the Cajuns would be to work on the passing game in the second half.