There were no lines of RVs and tailgating rigs, no smoking grills or pots of jambalaya, but the Ragin’ Cajuns fan spirit still bubbled up around Cajun Field Saturday as fans returned to see the Cajuns play Georgia Southern in their first home game of the season.
The UL Athletic Department confirmed Saturday afternoon 5,585 people attended the game, which ended in dramatic fashion, with a 53-yard field goal to seal a 20-18 victory and UL's first 3-0 start to a season since 1988.
Season ticket holders were given priority to attend the game, with dispersed tickets determined by the fan’s donor and investor ranking within the Ragin’ Cajuns Athletic Foundation structure.
Seating was limited to allow six feet between seating pods to encourage distancing because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The Williams family, who’ve had general admission season tickets for more than 20 years, were some of those lucky fans. The family —Bam, 34; Karen, 64; and Randy, 57 — sat on the tailgate of a truck and in folding chairs on the Cajundome side of the parking lot and sipped beers while soaking up the morning sun as music and the sounds of an ESPN pregame show pumped across the parking lot.
The Williams’ became die-hard Cajuns fans when Randy’s brother, Lynn Williams, became the team’s equipment manager decades ago. For 10 or 15 years the family has hosted a large tailgate cooking for the Cajuns’ equipment team and managers, even offering their hospitality to visiting teams’ crews, Randy Williams said. Lynn Williams passed away in March 2019.
The family would set up tents, tables and chairs for the crews to relax and eat, feeding around 60 to 70 people with support from Super 1 donations, he said. Karen Williams said the family is exploring ways to adapt their tailgate tradition around the pandemic, considering cooking the food at home and delivering it to the team.
“We have to think of another way. We can’t let that tradition die,” she said.
“There’s always a way to work around to get things done,” Bam Williams said.
Karen Williams said once fan attendance was approved her family never doubted where they’d be on home game Saturdays. They miss the big tailgate setup and gathering with friends, but they’re relieved to be around other fans and secure some type of game-day experience. It’s upsetting, but it’s reality.
“Do what you’re asked to do for safety precautions and eventually we’ll get back to normal,” she said.
The UL Athletics Department rolled out several new policies to encourage safety before and during the game, including no reserved tailgating or gatherings outside the stadium, game day activities like kids’ play areas and live music were canceled, and no alcohol sales or alcohol permitted in the stadium.
Adherence outside the stadium was mixed ahead of kickoff. The parking lots were largely quiet until about 30 to 45 minutes before the game, with some people straggling up to the stadium early or enjoying the A/C inside their vehicles.
Activity began picking up around 10 a.m., with some families and friends in groups of five or 10, sometimes more, hanging out on tailgates and enjoying a drink before the game. Some people wore masks in the parking lot while many slipped theirs on while entering the stadium, everyone regardless decked in Cajuns gear.
Todd Crowe, 47, and his 8-year-old son, Alex, threw a red Ragin’ Cajuns football under the shade of oak trees beside the stadium. Crowe said he’s been a fan of the Cajuns since 1995 when he moved to Louisiana from New York for college. In the 25 years since, he estimated he’s only missed 10 home games.
Crowe said when his son was born it was instinct to bring him to games and immerse him in the friendliness and fun of Saturdays among fellow Cajuns fans. The New York native said his family has always bonded through sports, recalling trips to see the Yankees, Buffalo Bills and Steelers during his youth.
Crowe coaches football, track and basketball at Basile High School and has been up close and personal with COVID-19 safety changes in the school. He was skeptical if fan-attendance football would be possible, but when the opportunity opened up he knew he wanted to find a way to enjoy a sense of normalcy while honoring the rules.
“It’s an adjustment just like anything else. You want to be able to get together with your friends but you just have to be satisfied with what we have. It’s part of adjusting,” Crowe said.
Few people were more excited for Saturday’s game than Peggy Vallot, 49, and Penny Mitchell, 53, who were thrilled to finally watch their sons — #64 Shane Vallot and #15 Elijah Mitchell — play a game in person. Elijah Mitchell was out Saturday’s game because of a COVID-19 diagnosis, his mother said.
The two women said it’s been a rough start to the 2-0 season not being able to travel to see their sons.
“It’s been depressing,” Vallot said. “Heartbreaking,” Mitchell said.
The women said they miss the fun game day experiences — the tailgating, the Cajun Walk and gathering with friends before the game — but they’re just relieved to be present. There were tears, Mitchell said, before details about fan attendance during the season were resolved. Vallot said they navigated the uncertainty by praying and focusing on keeping their sons healthy.
Vallot encouraged other fans to keep coming out, even if the game day experience is more subdued than most prefer.
“It gets the team rared up and gets them excited. It gives them encouragement to keep fighting,” she said.