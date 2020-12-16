So far, the early national signing period for the UL Ragin’ Cajuns is going well with eight verbal commitments making it official and the announcement of two products of the transfer portal.
The eight commitments that have turned in their national letter of intent include: wide receiver Robert Williams of Cedar Hill, Texas; Iowa High safety Cejae Ceasar, Logansport High cornerback Key’Savalyn Barnes, defensive end Cameron Whitfield of Pearland, Texas; Ouachita Christian quarterback Hunter Herring; running back Dre’lyn Washington of Hemphill, Texas; Mandeville offensive lineman Mackey Malliho and linebacker Kendre Gant of Indepenence Community College in Kansas.
The two transfers are defensive back Tyrone Lewis and wide receiver John Stephens, Jr.
Lewis is a safety from Hammond High who played in seven games as a redshirt freshman at Kansas State this past season with three tackles.
Stephens, the son of former New England Patriots running back John Stephens from Northwestern State, is a 6-foot-5 junior transfer from TCU, which had four wide receivers enter the transfer portal this season.
Stephens had one reception for five yards this year, 11 for 157 yards two years ago and two catches for 58 yards as a freshman.
The six verbal commitments not yet in the fold are: defensive end Kason Boston from Birmingham, Ala., Carencro running back Kendrell Williams, quarterback Zy McDonald from Ridgeland, Miss., Acadiana High defensive end Cameron George, Martavious Davis from Etowah High in Alabama and Jalen Clark from Montgomery, Ala.
Davis and Clark are high school quarterbacks that are being recruited as athletes.
Williams and George are both still involved in the state playoffs as their respective schools and won’t likely sign until February.
Coach Billy Napier will be conducting a zoom teleconference with the media at 4 p.m. today to discuss the class.