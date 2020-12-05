When the original rumors began circulating three weeks ago that he was a prime candidate for the vacant position at South Carolina, UL head football coach Billy Napier commented and then said he would not comment on it again as long as the Cajuns were still playing.
Well, he was a man of his word after UL defeated Appalachian State 24-21 late Friday night on ESPN. Asked for comment on numerous reports out of Columbia, S.C. that he's interviewing with Gamecocks' athletic director Ray Tanner on Saturday, Napier ignored the question without denying or confirming the validity of the reports.
Oklahoma assistant coach Shane Beamer and Napier are among the most serious candidates to replace Will Muschamp as the Gamecocks' new head football coach.
Other candidates who have interviewed, according to multiple reports, are Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield and Florida offensive coordinator Brian Johnson. Also named to have discussed the job with Tanner are Coastal Carolina coach Jamey Chadwell and Houston Texas assistant coach Chris Rumph.
So now that the regular season is over for the 9-1 Cajuns and there's a week off before taking on Coastal Carolina in Conway, S.C., on Dec. 19, it's going to be two weeks of speculation. One about whether or not Napier will continue to be the Cajuns' coach and two, which bowl game UL will be participating in.
Taking out a map and using geography to predict in this COVID-19 year is a good start, but really, it's anybody’s guess.
Normally, the winner of the Sun Belt title game goes directly to the New Orleans Bowl, but not in 2020. That game was scheduled four days after the championship game.
So was another option in the Montgomery Bowl.
Theoretically, that likely leaves a list of options including: the Camellia Bowl on Christmas Day, the Cure Bowl or the LendingTree Bowl – both on Dec. 26.