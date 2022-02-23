The situation is pretty straight forward.
The UL women’s basketball team enters the final weekend of the Sun Belt regular season a half game out of third place and a potential first-round bye in the conference tournament next week in Pensacola, Florida.
Their 7-4 record is just behind Little Rock and Appalachian State both at 7-3.
If UL can sweep the weekend home stretch – beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday against Georgia State in the Cajundome and then 2 p.m. Saturday against Georgia Southern at Earl K. Long Gym – and either Little Rock or App State loses one game, coach Garry Brodhead’s team will get a bye through the first round of the tournament.
“They’re pretty business-like,” Brodhead said of his team’s approach. “We’ve got some maturity on our team even though we’re young.”
So the focus shifts to actually winning the games. One thing that helps is missing the Georgia swing due to COVID in the first round.
“We hadn’t had an opportunity to play Georgia State or Georgia Southern, so I think that’s going to make it easier,” Brodhead said. “The kids aren’t sure a lot about what Georgia State will do, so I don’t think we’ll overlook that game at all.”
Georgia State enters 9-14 overall and 3-8 in league play.
“Their guard play is strong,” Brodhead said. “They’re a little bit turnover-prone. That’s one of the things we’re going to try to do a little bit – try to press them and get them to turn it over a little bit.
“They’re not scoring it like I thought they would. They’re not overall big. Most of their scoring is done with their guards.”
On paper, the bigger challenge is Georgia Southern (16-8, 7-5) on Saturday.
“Georgia Southern’s got size and they’ve got good guard play in the (Terren) Ward kid,” Brodhead said. “She’s been scoring a lot. They want to score. At one time, they were leading the conference in scoring.
“They’ll cause some matchup problems inside. One thing I’ve always been impressed with is how their forwards and their hybrids and their post run and that’s not one of our strengths – our defensive transition with their posts because there’s some mismatches with our small guards. That makes it difficult for us.”
The next potential obstacle is playing Georgia Southern in Earl K. Long Gym on campus.
“I guess the good thing is the last couple weeks we’ve been out of the Cajundome, so we’ve been practicing in it,” Brodhead said. “We have to put those goals up. I think shooting the ball is different. You’re going to shoot longer in a smaller facility. The Dome is big. I don’t know. We’ve been winning some games in the Dome. I feel comfortable playing in the Dome. I think our kids feel comfortable playing in the Dome.”