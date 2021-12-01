When UL coach Billy Napier got his foot in the door of the college football world a year after finishing his playing career at Furman, he never imagined it would be the start of something big.

In fact, he had zero intentions of staying.

It was 2003 and he was a graduate assistant coach at Clemson.

“I really had no ambition of coaching college football,” Napier said. “My dad was a high school football coach. I was trying to get my master’s degree so I could make $6,000 more a year. That was the advice my dad had given me.”

Sunday’s announcement that Napier is the new coach at Florida wasn't exactly a dream come true for the former Murray County High quarterback from Chatsworth, Georgia. It was far beyond any dreams he ever had conjured.

Even when he took his first full-time coaching position as quarterbacks coach at South Carolina in 2005, he had other things on his mind.

“The underlying story there is I was pursuing my wife (Ali) at the time and she was about 45 minutes down the road in Charleston, so that made that decision a lot easier,” Napier admitted.

A little over 16 years later, Napier will take the field as the head coach for the Ragin’ Cajuns for the last time Saturday in the Sun Belt Conference championship game in hopes of leaving behind the program’s first outright conference championship in 51 years.

“It’s been a special experience and a great journey,” Napier said about his four seasons in Lafayette.

When Napier arrived in December 2017, he was taking over a program coming off three straight losing seasons, but had recently enjoyed a taste of success with four straight winning seasons and four bowl victories from 2011-14.

Napier was a relative unknown who had learned under two of the most successful coaches ever in Nick Saban and Dabo Swinney, not to mention Tommy Bowden.

He fit in perfectly at UL because he had witnessed enough of what it takes to win big in college football. He also had enough small-town values, such as loyalty and teamwork, to identify with his new community.

“I can’t say enough about the people within this community,” Napier said. “It’s one thing on the outside to hear about it, but just all the things that have been done for my family — Ali and the kids. It’s been awesome. I can’t tell you how thankful we are.

“I think it really is about the people. This is an unbelievable community that has great pride, strong values. I think there was a lot of common ground there with myself. They’ve done a lot for our staff and their families as well. We’re thankful for that.”

As his second season at UL began, Napier opened a lot of eyes when a news conference revealed he was encouraging his players to donate $50 to the athletic department to help them begin a lifelong connection of commitment and gratitude to UL.

The method might have been a little skewed at the time, but his mission behind the message dug some roots that are still paying off.

“We're trying to create a scenario where five to 10 years from now these are guys that will give back and continue to be a part of a program and realize what this place did for them,” Napier said at the time.

Napier opened many of his news conferences over the past four years with messages of selflessness and appreciation, or just how cool it is to be part of a team striving for a common goal.

Those words may have caused some sports writers to roll their eyes occasionally, but it’s pretty apparent many of his players and coaches listened.

Napier is the new head coach at Florida not because his teams were juggernauts that regularly trounced foes.

It’s because when the going got tough, they care enough about each other to fight on and overcome obstacles.

"It’s one thing to collect talent, and I think it’s another thing to build a team," Napier said. "I think that’s what we’ve focused on here and that’s building a team."

Napier calls team-building exercises working on the intangibles.

“This senior group that we have has been a big part of what we’ve been able to accomplish,” Napier said. “I complimented them this past week and thanked them for believing in me. They’ve done a great job. This senior group reflects what it’s taken. It’s taken our players believing they could do it.

“It’s taken a special level of commitment and certainly among the players, a great example. It’s been great to be a part of. It’s been a team effort — a direct reflection of a lot of people.”

Many among the group of 19 players who will depart the program after this season made impressions on Napier's life that he never expected.

“Sometimes as coaches, we get into this profession and we do it with the intentions that we’re going to work hard and impact young people and make a difference in their lives,” Napier said. “In reality, sometimes it’s the exact opposite. I can speak personally about this group. They’ve impacted me. I’m a better person and a better coach as a result of this group.”

Napier isn’t just about the heart-warming experiences by any means. Much of his personality is that of an uptight accountant. He’s constantly planning and always prepared.

Nobody understands that more than UL quarterback Levi Lewis.

“Inside looking out, I’d say the guy is a genius,” Lewis said. “The attention to detail — from each field zone to backed up, coming out, landmarks, fringe — just working your way down the field, he’s real strategic. Game plan each possession … third down, everything is down to a T.

“I would say coach has it all mapped out and well planned. All we have to do is execute, so we can play fast. He has it all mapped out, so we can just go out there and just ball. Coach is a great play-caller.”

It was that organization that allowed the Cajuns to flourish during the chaos of the pandemic while other programs unraveled. And it was that structure that allowed UL to have so many qualified support staff members to hit every curve ball COVID-19 threw at them.

“We’ve been fortunate here to hire some exceptional people — not only people that have integrity and character, but also very competent, some of the best in the country in what they do,” Napier said.

It’s apparent both the head coach and the UL football program are way better off for the four years Napier spent in Cajun Country.

Napier's success also could pay dividends in the future.

He reminded us earlier this week that his staff educated his team on how much the UL administration has done to help the program. Paying the head coach $2 million a year, and making sure the assistant coaches are the highest paid in the Sun Belt should give players the confidence to stay after he leaves. That was his plan and hope anyway.

"I’d like to think that we built a culture here that’s about a lot more than just football," Napier said.

Indeed, the man who spent most of his life simply wanting to be a high school football coach like his father certainly made quite an impact on a college football program yearning to climb the ladder.