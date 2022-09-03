It’s the latest success story for the UL Ragin’ Cajuns.
With starting cornerback Trey Amos out with a hamstring strain and AJ Washington’s eligibility for the season in limbo, the secondary’s depth was tested in Saturday’s season-opening win over Southeastern.
Part of that depth is redshirt sophomore cornerback Amir McDaniel. Not only did McDaniel contribute two tackles, but came through with an interception in the fourth quarter that set up the finishing-blow, 3-yard touchdown pass to Johnny Lumpkin for a 17-point lead with 1:37 left to play.
“Just another one of those great stories,” UL coach Michael Desormeaux said of McDaniel. “He’s been through a lot over here. Came in, moved positions. We played him at receiver for a little while trying to figure it out. Moved him back to corner and he buried on the depth chart.
“The guy showed up every day and worked every day. I believe in those type of guys. We were all guy that got his first shot at some point. We’ve got good players that are absolutely good enough to do it.”
McDaniel “worked while he waited” and it showed.
“You waste time or you can make it count,” Desormeaux said. “We’ve got a lot of guys who showed tonight that they were working while they waited. They went out there and took advantage of it tonight.”
Senior starting cornerback Eric Garror appreciated what he saw from his younger colleagues.
“I saw a lot,” Garror said. “We came to play today. We made plays on the ball like we’re supposed to. Everybody’s coming and filling in. Trey (Amos) is out and we’ve got somebody else to come in.
“It’s not like we don’t have anybody else to put in the game.”
Special teams impact
Special teams played a huge role in UL’s season-opening 24-7 win over Southeastern.
The highlight was Garror’s 83-yard punt return for a touchdown with 12:41 left in the first half to give the Cajuns a 17-0 lead that they took into the locker room.
The Cajuns also fared well in the first quarter with coverage, tackling the Lions at the 16 on their first kickoff return and the 22 on their second one.
There was one slip-up, allowing the third kickoff return to reach the Lions’ 32.
New starting placekicker Preston Stafford didn’t have any tough chances, but he nailed his two extra points and made a 26-yard field goal for a 10-0 lead.
It ended up being a mixed bag in the kicking game. Stafford missed a 43-yard field goal in the third quarter and Desormeaux passed on a field goal that would have given the Cajuns a 13-point lead in the fourth period.
“Eric’s been a weapon for us in the return game,” Desormeaux said. “I thought (special teams) coach (Luke) Paschall did a great job scheming up this week. I thought we had a good schemes in all phases of the game and it certainly makes it better when you have Chris Smith and Eric Garror making plays in the return game.”
QB rotation
As promised, Desormeaux utilized both quarterbacks. Leading 17-0, backup Ben Wooldridge got his turn.
It was a bit tricky, because it was only UL’s third offensive possession of the game because of a few long drives and Garror’s punt return for a touchdown.
Wooldridge illustrated Desormeaux’s confidence in him, completing all three passes for 35 yards. Add 30 rushing yards on three carries by Terrence Williams and Wooldridge’s drive entered the red zone.
Unfortunately for the Cajuns, the offensive line didn’t get a push on the final two plays of the drive and UL turned it over on downs at the SLU 7 with 28 seconds left until halftime.
That ended an otherwise impressive 11-play, 75-yard drive in 4:26 for Wooldridge.
It got even trickier in the second half after three straight possessions with no first downs.
Wooldridge got a drive in the second half as well. The Cajuns got one first down, but punted three plays later.
“A little bit in the second half,” Desormeaux said. “The third series was going to be his. We kind of talked about that. But then in the second half, it was kind of weird feel, because you felt like you weren’t really in a rhythm. Chandler is the starter. You don’t want to put him in position where he doesn’t get in rhythm.
“It did kind of have a funny flow trying to call it a little bit. But certainly no excuse, I’ve got to get us in some calls that’s going to get us some explosive plays and kind of get us going a little bit and get us rolling.”