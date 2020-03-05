It’s a perfect illustration of how complex the mindset of a coach can be.

Asked how worried he is about his No. 6-ranked UL Ragin’ Cajuns softball squad overlooking Sun Belt Conference foes after a successful stretch against top 10 competition, coach Gerry Glasco didn’t sugarcoat it.

“I’m really worried,” Glasco said. “I told the kids that we’re a prime candidate to be upset. We could very easily have one of those 4-3 losses like we did last year to McNeese or the loss to North Texas.”

Then another aspect of the issue kicked in.

“What prevents upsets normally, though, is good pitching,” he suggested. “Not only that, but if one of our pitchers have an off day, we’ve got another one. So I think we’re a pretty upset-proof team because of the makeup of our team this year, but with that said, I’m worried sick about it.”

No wonder many of them get burned out at an early age.

Glasco’s Cajuns (14-5) begin Sun Belt play at 3 p.m. Friday at Coastal Carolina in Conway, S.C.

The Chanticleers are off to a 12-5 start with all 17 of those games being at home.

After going undefeated in league play with a team theoretically not as good as this 2020 club last season, many will likely wonder what Glasco could possibly be worried about.

There are so many games within the game. Remember, the goal isn’t to win the Sun Belt. It’s to win the national championship.

Believe it or not, the conference season plays a big role in that endeavor.

It goes much deeper than just winning games.

Besides avoiding any bad RPI losses that might undermine some of the great wins already in his quiver, Glasco is hoping to determine his postseason lineup through this league schedule.

Take the designated player spot, for example.

Bailey Curry is hitting .214 with three homers and 11 RBIs in 42 at-bats, yet she carried UL in the Texas doubleheader.

Carrie Boswell is hitting .250 with a homer and four RBIs in 24 at-bats, yet she delivered in a big way at Florida.

Will one take over?

Glasco believes both are better than those numbers indicate. Both will likely alternate DP and pinch-hitting roles over the next month, but it’s difficult to get in a rhythm without consistent at-bats.

True freshman Taylor Roman (.244, 1 HR, 4 RBIs) is another issue. Developing a true home run threat is critical. Her potential is enormous, but if she doesn’t shine in Sun Belt play, Glasco won’t be able to trust her to hit in the postseason.

At third base, if Melissa Mayeux (.282, 2 HRs, 7 RBIs) settles down defensively, she’ll likely become the full-time starter there, but she’ll need to prove that during Sun Belt play.

Sarah Hudek (.216, 3 HRs, 10 RBIs) has played a lot of first base and Kendall Talley (.353, 8 RBIs, .442 OB pct.) a regular in left field. Between now and the NCAA Regional, Glasco must decide if the lineup is better off maintaining that scenario, or perhaps having Hudek in left and Boswell, Brittany Holland, Kourtney Gremillion or perhaps even Mia Camuso at first base in late May.

Moreover, if Roman remains inconsistent and an outfield spot opens up, is Hudek or even Rawls the best solution there?

Alissa Dalton is safe at shortstop, but she’s only hitting .255 these days after batting .400 last season. How she hits in Sun Belt play will determine if she’s at the top or the bottom of the lineup in postseason play.

Last season, UL’s lineup was on fire the entire first half, only to fade badly down the stretch. In other words, the ingredients of last year’s early exit began taking shape long before the Cajuns arrived in Oxford, Miss.

“I’m hoping it’ll be the exact opposite of last year,” Glasco said. “We’re doing some drills that we didn’t do last year to maintain their swings. I’m hoping we get hot here in the Sun Belt and really finish strong offensively.”

Again, there are many things to be accomplished during Sun Belt play.

The circle isn’t even concern-free. Sure, it’s Summer Ellyson or Megan Kleist, but how much do you rest them during league play to keep them fresh for the postseason?

Indeed, Sun Belt play will be a delicate balance of winning without having to fatigue the everyday lineup, keeping enough players engaged to maintain good team chemistry and yet getting enough potential starters the necessary work to be ready down the stretch just in case.

If you look at this team as a giant puzzle, Glasco is hoping Sun Belt play this time around becomes the glue that puts each piece in its proper place.

In the big picture, UL could lose the war if its upcoming Sun Belt battles don’t deliver the right solutions … regardless of how of them the Cajuns win on the scoreboard.