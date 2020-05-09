UL senior second baseman Kaitlyn Alderink’s mind is already looking forward, even though the uncertainties of the current coronavirus shutdown remain many.

At least that’s been her mentality since making the decision to take advantage of the NCAA’s offer of another year of eligibility after COVID-19 canceled the remainder of the 2020 college softball season.

“I’m definitely excited and hopeful about our future,” Alderink said of the prospects for the Cajuns’ 2021 softball season. “We do have some key pieces coming back in addition to whoever’s coming in next year.

“I think it’ll be a really interesting dynamic to see how the team gels. To have that depth of talent next year will be really exciting.”

Of course, that doesn’t mean the horror of Thursday, March 12 isn’t still being felt by Alderink and her UL teammates.

The Cajuns were off to an 18-6 start against a schedule that had UL ranked No. 1 in the first RPI. Coach Gerry Glasco’s club already had wins over LSU, Texas, Oklahoma State and two over Florida.

The day before, the Cajuns waxed Sam Houston 19-0 and 15-0. The next day, they were slated to play Appalachian State in the Sun Belt home opener.

“We had just played Sam Houston and had this huge offensive explosion that we really hadn’t had up to that point,” said Alderink, who was leading UL with a .364 batting average. “That was just what we needed to remind ourselves who we were as an offensive team.

“That’s what made it so much harder when it all came crashing down. We felt we were in such a good position for the rest of our season. We had such good hopes for the postseason as well.”

Rumors that some schools might be postponing that weekend’s games were circulating when the Cajuns hit the weights Thursday in preparation for practice that afternoon.

“Personally, I was thinking in my mind, ‘That’s kind of dramatic. This isn’t going to lead anywhere. Everything’s fine,’” Alderink admitted.

She soon found out nothing could be further from the truth after the weight room workout when the coaches addressed the team with the news the season was being indefinitely suspended.

“The general attitude in the room was shock and disbelief,” Alderink described. “For me personally, I was thinking, ‘There’s no way this is really happening. There’s no way they’re going to cancel the season. There’s no way they’re going to do something that drastic this early.

“I really can’t even describe just how much in shock I was. I was speechless.”

In fact, even has everyone walked around in a daze for weeks after the announcement, Alderink somehow held out hope.

“Honestly, I still held out hope for a long time that they were going to say, ‘Just kidding, everybody come back. We’re going to start the season again,' but they never did,” she revealed.

At that juncture, UL’s eight seniors had huge decisions to make. Most around the sports world anticipated the NCAA would grant them a senior year mulligan if they wanted it.

“Right when it happened, we were talking about it constantly,” Alderink told. “At that point, nobody really knew what they wanted to do. We were kind of bouncing back and forth, ‘What if we all came back?’ and ‘What if we all left?’

“But as we all left Lafayette and went back home, everybody kind of made their own decisions based on what was best for them.”

Glasco told them to take the time to make a decision, but Alderink didn’t enjoy that luxury.

About that same time, the manager for the job she was pursuing gave her an offer.

A decision was needed quickly.

Her first reaction was, “Well, I’m 23, about to be 24, so I should probably be moving on.”

Alderink’s college softball career was more complicated than most. She had already ended it once after three years at Texas A&M to focus on academics her senior year.

Then after sitting a year out of softball to graduate, she made the huge decision to transfer to UL for her senior year.

Having “a blast” over the first 24 games and wanting to exhaust her eligibility, she eventually settled on “you only get to do this once. I had already almost thrown it away once and I didn’t want to do that again. And I can work for the rest of my life.”

Her parents agreed, so she turned down the job offer and began dreaming about the 2021 season.

“For me, these last six weeks haven’t been too rough since I know I’ll get the chance to come back next year,” Alderink emphasized. “I’m not afraid to take a year off, because I’ve done that before.”

According to Glasco, Alderink is one of five senior teammates committed to returning to the team along with Morgan Gray, Summer Ellyson, Julie Rawls and Allisa Dalton.

Glasco said Megan Kleist and Alaina Guarino are not returning, while Sarah Hudek is leaning in that direction but hasn’t given the staff a final decision.

Alderink said her decision was easier than the tough choices to leave Texas A&M and then to revive her career at UL.

“It’s completely different for every single person,” she understood. “Obviously some are going to have plans for the future that are less flexible, or they feel like they’ve played their part in softball and are ready to move on. Then for others, softball is everything they’ve dreamed of since they were a little kid and this is all they want.”

Alderink plans on getting her Master’s to be “even more marketable as an employee” after next spring.

Her plan is to enter the workforce after a delayed trip to the Women’s College World Series.

“It’s true that no team is ever the same,” Alderink said. “We are going to be missing some key pieces. But even with the few people that we will be missing, we’re getting more coming in.

“What I would tell the incoming freshmen is I really hope they come in ready to compete just like they would if the seniors weren’t coming back and expect to play … do everything you can to play. I want to be challenged just as much as they want to play.”