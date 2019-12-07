The recipe for the UL Ragin’ Cajuns in nine of their 10 wins was pretty much the same.

Control the ball with a powerful rushing attack and a very capable passing game to complement a stingy defense.

On Saturday against Appalachian State, it all changed.

Before the UL’s offense got its second first down of the game, the Cajuns were trailing 21-0.

+2 Appalachian State wins Sun Belt, and the champion typically goes to the New Orleans Bowl BOONE, N.C. — The process of reading in between the lines continues when it comes to the Sun Belt Conference bowl picture.

Suddenly, a team that had played ahead for the vast majority of the season was behind.

Way behind.

“I think you’ve got to adjust, but as long as there was a lot of football left to play, I felt like we could mix it up,” UL coach Billy Napier said. “But I do think that you got a sense early in the game that it was going to be a shootout. You kind of had that feel compared to the last time we played them.”

It wasn’t that UL totally abandoned its running game. After only rushing for 123 yards against Appalachian State in the first game, the Cajuns still posted 159 yards rushing at 4.2 yards per carry in this one.

But clearly much of the Cajuns’ comeback hopes were on the arm of junior Levi Lewis and the passing game.

“I wouldn’t say it was pressure,” Lewis said. “It was just that we wanted to start off fast and we didn’t. As a whole unit, we didn’t start off fast. We can’t give the defense that short a field. When the defense made stops, we’ve got to capitalize. We weren’t at our best when it really mattered early. It bit us — it bit us in the butt.”

On one hand, Lewis responded, completing 24 of 46 passes for a career-high 354 yards with four touchdowns and one interception.

But the efficiency that’s marked UL’s offense throughout the season disappeared. Even more importantly, the mistakes made in the frantic pace of the last three quarters were costly.

The first was a fumble to end the first possession.

“On the hand-off, I was trying to pull the ball,” Lewis said. “I didn’t want to take more of a loss — just kind of miscommunication right there.”

Another critical error was an interception ASU safety Josh Thomas returned 16 yards for a touchdown to give the Mountaineers a 42-17 lead with 5:57 left in the third quarter.

“On the pick, I’ll say I was just too overaggressive trying to get us back in the game,” Lewis said. “I saw the guy and I should have put it behind him or a little bit more over the top.”

Perhaps the biggest one of all, however, came late in the third quarter. The Cajuns had just trimmed the lead to 42-24 with 2:41 left when cornerback A.J. Washington’s blitz forced a sack-fumble, recovered by Zi’Yon Hill at the ASU 12 with 17 minutes left to play.

Instead of getting back into it, though, UL’s offense lost 23 yards — thanks to an intentional grounding flag — and settled for a missed 52-yard field goal.

“The big missed opportunity in the game was the sack-fumble that turned into a three-and-out — a grounding penalty that moved the ball back into a missed field goal,” Napier said. “And then certainly the defensive score. We threw a pick-six in the game. Those are the two possessions where I think we can coach better in those two situations.”

It was Appalachian State’s plan to get ahead and force UL out of its comfort zone, and it worked.

“It all comes down to situational football, winning third downs and executing well under pressure, which is what we did well on third downs,” ASU coach Eliah Drinkwitz said. “On each one of those drives, we had long third-down conversions.”

That led to the early lead and that scenario led to more mistakes the Cajuns’ offense was used to throughout the season.

“They jumped on us,” Napier said. “ We sputtered there (early) – three and out and a turnover. I mean it was 21-0 and I think it really tested who we were. That’s what I’m really proud of. I thought the intangibles of our team really showed up as the game kind of unfolded.

“We had to move the ball in lots of different ways today and certainly in a lot of two-minute possessions in the fourth quarter.”