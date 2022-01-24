Despite the fact that both UL men’s and women’s basketball teams had their Thursday’s games wrecked by zone defenses, neither head coach appeared overly concerned about those nightmare games turning into blueprints for future opponents.
“We’re not concerned,” UL men’s coach Bob Marlin said at Monday’s weekly press gathering.
In Thursday’s 77-70 home loss to South Alabama, the Jaguars’ zone kept the Cajuns from any field goals in the final 8:51 minutes of the first half following Durey Cadwell’s 3-pointer that gave UL a 21-11 lead at the time.
Other than a few putbacks early in the second half, the success of that zone carried over into the second half, expect for a 3-point each by Kobe Julien at 14:12 and Kentrell Garnett at 12:50 to no avail in the long run.
“We could have screened on the ball and had better movement against South Alabama, but we didn’t,” Marlin explained. “We didn’t make shots the way we need to either. But I think it’s not a philosophy or scheme.”
Fortunately for the Cajuns, UL responded to the loss with a big win Saturday over Troy.
Consequently, UL stands sixth place in the current Sun Belt standings at 9-8 overall and 4-3 in league play with two struggling Georgia teams scheduled to visit the Cajundome this week – Georgia State on Thursday and Georgia Southern on Saturday.
“Every game is different and we feel confident in our zone offense,” Marlin insisted. “We’ll get what we want. In fact, we like it when people play us zone to be honest.
“We’ll probably see more of it. We saw a little of it the other night against Troy. They started some possessions in zone and switched over to man.”
South Alabama’s move to the zone appeared to be an adjustment after UL’s post players dominated the game’s first seven minutes against the Jaguars’ man-to-man defense.
For the record, Jordan Brown was a big part of that quick start with eight early points, before missing Saturday’s win over Troy on the bench with a sling on his left arm.
On Monday, Marlin revealed Brown has a left shoulder strain. He potentially could play as early as Thursday, depending on how the injury progresses.
For coach Garry Brodhead’s UL women, on the other hand, Appalachian State played zone with a bigger lineup than it normally employs because of success in previous seasons against the Cajuns.
“They didn’t two starters and went with a bigger lineup,” Brodhead said. “They had a freshman guard that was about 6-foot. They put us at the top of the 1-3-1 zone and tried to keep the ball to one side and they were trapping. It wasn’t that tough of a zone. We just didn’t take care of the ball. We had kids with five turnovers before the end of the half.”
That stifling 1-3-1 zone played a huge role in UL committing 25 turnovers, missing all 10 shots from 3-point land and only shooting 38.6% from the field for the game.
“It was just one of those games,” said Brodhead, whose team trailed 19-14 at the half.
Nevertheless, much like Marlin, Brodhead isn’t fretting over the possibility future opponents will try to duplicate Appalachian State’s defensive strategy.
“That could happen,” Brodhead said. “I just think we’ll shoot better. I think it was that road trip and us not being as focused as we could have been. You always kind of worry about that, though. That kind defense and the pressure. What it does is take you out of your structure. You have to just kind of play out of it. It really worked well for them.”
The Cajuns’ 55-46 loss at App State left UL 11-4 overall and 3-2 in league play, which is currently fifth place overall but only one back in the loss column.
Brodhead’s Cajuns only have one game this week – hosting ULM at 2 p.m. Saturday.
But adjusting to zone defenses isn’t the only area Marlin’s Cajuns will need to address this weekend in practice.
The Cajuns had severe difficulties in-bounding the ball in Thursday and Saturday’s games.
Again, Marlin sees the issue being addressed for future games.
“We changed our formation for conference and we’re just not doing a good job of getting it in,” Marlin said. “Trajan (Wesley) is small. We may move him off throwing it, but guys have covered it well. We’re just not making good second efforts, multiple efforts to get open if the first play is covered.
"We’ve scored on a couple, but we have turned over a couple. We definitely turned over a couple against South Alabama and it was costly.”