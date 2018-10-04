If there's such a thing as a “must-win” in UL-Lafayette’s second Sun Belt Conference game of the season, Saturday could be it.
The Cajuns already have a conference loss, that coming when Coastal Carolina pulled off a surprise win at Cajun Field two weeks ago. Now, the Cajuns (1-3, 0-1) go on the road to try to keep pace with the rest of the Sun Belt’s West Division.
The positive thing for the Cajuns: They’ll be facing a Texas State team that’s also struggling to find its identity, and a Bobcats team that's never beaten the Cajuns.
“They’re going to have a little bit of a chip on their shoulder certainly because of that,” coach Billy Napier said of the Bobcats (1-3, 0-1). “They’re a lot like us, they probably wish they could be playing with a little bit more consistency.”
Inconsistency has plagued Texas State since the Bobcats’ first two seasons in the Sun Belt when they went 6-6 and 7-5 in 2013-14.
Since then, TSU has gone 3-9, 2-10 and 2-10 the past two years under coach Everett Withers, and four of their eight wins in the past four years have come against FCS teams heading into Saturday’s 6 p.m. game at Bobcat Stadium.
“I do feel we’ve gotten a lot accomplished since this season started,” Withers said. “We’re getting the ball to the right players well. What’s been hurting us are the big double-minus plays. When I watch the offense there’s not a whole lot of total bust and breakdown. We’re doing some things well.”
The Bobcats ran for 306 yards in early September against Texas Southern in their only win and in their only previous home game. Last week, they had 26 rushing yards in a 25-21 loss at UTSA during which Texas State fell behind early and also had starting quarterback Willie Jones III go down with an early injury.
“We were trying to throw it too much, and we’ve got to get back to that identity of running the football,” Withers said. “We want to be able to run the ball and be able to play-action and take shots down the field just like every offense in America does.”
The Cajuns would be satisfied to concentrate on the running game, especially if they could find the success they found in the second half of their 56-14 loss to top-ranked Alabama. UL-Lafayette ran for 200 yards, mostly in the second half in posting the highest rush total allowed by the Tide since the 2014 Sugar Bowl, and Trey Ragas (111 yards) and Elijah Mitchell (85) nearly gave the Cajuns the first dual 100-yard rushers since 2014.
“We lost that game, but we finished,” center Cole Prudhomme said. “We didn’t give up and we kept fighting, and when we started moving the ball it gave us a lot of confidence. We’ve just got to carry that over.”
Ragas leads the Sun Belt in rushing (101.2 yards per game) and ranks third nationally in yards per carry (7.9).
“When you’re playing Alabama it’s tough to get a bead on what truly is the level of play you’re watching, but they did a great job offensively in the second half,” Withers said. “We’ll certainly see where we are in run defense this week with probably the best back in our league so far, so we’ll have a chance to gauge ourselves.”
The elusive Jones led the Bobcats in rushing (189 yards) through three games and had thrown for 517 yards and three scores before a second-drive shoulder injury against UTSA. Sophomore Jaylen Gipson played two series, but freshman Tyler Vitt hit 15 of 22 passes for 192 yards and two scores the rest of the way.
TSU had an open date last week and Withers said he expects Jones to return to action, but Napier said he’s preparing for both possibilities.
“Which quarterback they play is a question, but we’re game-planning for both of them,” he said. “You have to prepare for the better athlete, and with (Jones) they run a lot more. I don’t think their system completely changes and they did a simplified version of what they do with the freshman. But you watch the earlier games and you see why he (Jones) was starting. He’s a great athlete that can throw and run, and he can take off and create some issues.”
Cajuns quarterback Andre Nunez threw for only 75 yards against Alabama’s defense after entering the week ranked seventh nationally in completion percentage. He’s still completed 70 percent of his throws for 616 yards and five scores, four of those to Ja’Marcus Bradley.
Nunez also had a 17-of-27, 232-yard performance in leading UL-Lafayette to a 24-7 win over the Bobcats last season.
The last two times the teams met, Texas State has scored a total of 10 points including a 27-3 home loss in 2016.
“We’re not thinking about that,” offensive guard Robert Hunt said. “We know they’re going to come ready to play and they’re trying to get a conference win just like we are. We let one go earlier (against Coastal Carolina) and we’re not happy about that.”