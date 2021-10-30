It’s been a struggle for new Cajuns’ starting placekicker Nate Snyder since taking over the Kenny Almendares after the Georgia Southern game on Sept. 25.
Since then, Snyder missed two extra points and three field goals in three tries, including a missed 44-yarder on UL’s first possession in Saturday’s win.
But Snyder punctuated the first half by nailing a 45-yard field goal for a 17-0 halftime lead, and the day just kept getting better and better.
It then became a banner day for Snyder with a 32-yard field goal early in the third quarter for a 20-0 lead and then a 37-yard field goal for a 38-0 lead to establish a new career high with three field goals made in a game.
“For him to have missed the first one and for him to have the mental toughness and the poise to continue to play and make the most of the next opportunities was good to see,” UL coach Billy Napier said. “And he kicked the ball well on his kickoffs. That’s the best he’s kicked.”
Snyder also fared well on kickoffs with four touchbacks in the first half.
“We kind of went back to the drawing board and reevaluated everything. I’m very thankful for a hand full of friends there that have helped us. We’ve changed some things fundamentally with him. We’ve changed his typical week in terms of how he prepares for the game – when we kick him and all those types of things. He’s done a good job of taking that and certainly developed some confidence today. We really need him going forward.”
Perfect finisher
It was headed toward a near-perfect homecoming day for the Cajuns, but on UL’s final drive, it hit Napier what would be the best finisher of all.
At halftime of UL’s win, special teams phenom and reserve running back T.J. Wisham was honored as the school’s homecoming king.
At some point during the Cajuns’ 13-play, 88-yard touchdown drive, led by backup quarterback Chandler Fields, it struck Napier how cool it would be for Wisham to get his first career rushing touchdown to cap off his big day.
“After we got the fourth down and five and he’s in there,” Napier said. “Nobody said anything to me. I just noticed it that 23 is in there running the ball and I’m thinking, ‘OK, this could be a pretty awesome deal here.’
“So we fed it to him and ultimately ended up going for it there.”
On that fourth-and-goal from the 2, Wishman scored the touchdown.
“I told Spav (Texas State coach Jake Spavital) after the game what was going on there and why that was significant,” Napier explained.
Different quarterback
Prior to Saturday’s game, Texas State sophomore starting quarterback Brady McBride had thrown all the passes for the Bobcats – 146-of-244 for 15,12 yards with 12 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
McBride, though, suffered an injury late in last Saturday’s loss at Georgia State and the decision was made Thursday to start Tyler Vitt.
Vitt, a junior with 16 prior starts in his career, struggled through the air, but was an effective runner with a career-high 94 yards on 15 carries for an average of 6.3 yards per carry.
McBride was a scrambler, but Vitt was more of a run-first quarterback.
“It’s significantly different types of runs,” Napier said. “It was a completely different offense today. It was quarterback draw, it was quarterback power, it was read plays. This is more like they played a few years ago.”
Vitt’s running was the only real weapon for Texas State on the day, being limited to 10 first downs and 220 total yards.
“It was unexpected on our end, but I thought our guys did a good job of adjusting,” Napier added.
Tight end day
Officially, it was homecoming day for the Cajuns, but it could have been called Tight End Day just as well.
Prior to Saturday, UL’s tight end corps had combined for 19 receptions for 194 yards and one touchdown on the season.
Against Texas State, the Cajuns’ tight ends combined for seven receptions for 66 yards and a touchdown with nine total targets.
“We felt like we could get on the edge a little bit with the tight ends,” Napier said. “The keeper game, I’ve really been disappointed with that part of our team this year and I felt like we needed to get back to doing that. That’s one of the things number one (Levi Lewis) does well.”
Hunter Bergeron caught his first pass of the season – a touchdown to give UL a 14-0 lead at the time. Pearse Migl had two receptions for 19 yards, while Neal Johnson added two catches for 15 yards.
Johnny Lumpkin, though, was the star of the game with two receptions for 41 yards.
“Certainly, our tight end group did a nice job,” Napier said.