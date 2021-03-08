The result is the same.

For some, though, the impression is different.

When UL’s men’s basketball team trailed 52-35 at the half of Sunday’s Sun Belt Tournament semifinals to East No. 1 seed Georgia State, the Ragin’ Cajuns had one of two choices.

“We had a chance to either come out and get down by 30 or claw back,” senior guard Cedric Russell said. “That’s what we did. We stuck together and leaned on each other.”

Again, the end game didn’t really change. A 11-point loss after tying the game despite a 19-point deficit is technically the same thing as getting eliminated by 30 points in a rout.

Only it isn’t.

+2 Georgia State ends UL's men's basketball season after Cajuns' second straight second-half rally For the second straight day in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament, the UL Ragin’ Cajuns faced a daunting double-digit deficit in the second half.

“I’m really proud of their effort,” UL coach Bob Marlin said. “They did a nice job. It took a lot out of them.

“I thought that our guys really fought hard. We’ve had adversity all year.”

The obstacles to success were many. Besides all the COVID-19 protocols, the injury bug continues to plague this program.

The lack of a true point guard – after Trajan Wesley never played all season with an injury and Brayan Au checked out with knee surgery during the Sun Belt season – was exceedingly apparent in this final loss against such a polished Georgia State outfit.

Freshman Ty Harper had his moments as a true freshman who didn't arrive in December, but too much was asked of him by necessity.

“We just weren’t getting it to the shooters,” Russell said of the first half. “We came out the second half and we fixed it.”

For the first 15 minutes of the second half, the solution was both Russell and Mylik Wilson.

Russell finished with 20 points and Wilson contributed 19 points, six rebounds, six assists and two steals.

Regular season games are one thing. The intensity is raised to another notch in the conference tournament. That reality understandably showed up in the play of some of UL’s youngsters.

“We just challenged them,” Marlin said. “We said, “Look we’re better than this.’ We felt like they had a good team. We match up pretty well, but early in the game Jalen Thomas and (Eliel) Nsoseme played well. They outplayed our guys up front and their guards played well too.

“We challenged Theo and Dou at halftime .. Isaiah and I thought we came out and responded. I thought we came out and battled in the second half. I’m really proud of the year that we’ve had with a lot of difficult circumstances.”

While Julien wasn’t as effective in the second half as his first three games back from knee surgery Sunday, but it was clear he wasn’t intimidated by the atmosphere.

We can only imagine what this team would have been like with Julien and an overall healthy roster overall this season.

Unfortunately, that’s a broken record in recent years for Marlin’s squad.

Julien’s exuberant approach to the game would fit right into the mentality expressed by Georgia State coach Rob Lanier about the Cajuns’ second-half rally Sunday.

“Enjoy the fact that it’s a close game,” he told his team. “It’s March, It’s the conference tournament. Why would you want it any other way?”

If Julien is finally healthy next season, exactly which players will be surrounding him next season when Marlin’s staff hopes to be ready to reach the Sun Belt finals for the first time since 2014?

Russell expressed again Sunday he hasn’t made his decision if he’s returning. Publicly, neither has Dou Gueye.

If Russell decides to move on with life, his mark on the program has been made.

“He was pretty efficient down the stretch,” Marlin said. “He had an excellent conference season for us. He’s meant a lot to our team. He’s a fine young man, a really good shooter and he’s turned into a really good basketball player.

“He’s a winner. He’s won everywhere he’s played. I know he’s really hurting now.”

If he departs, more scoring punch will be needed for next season.

The inside game looks to be in good shape for a few years with Theo Akwuba and promising freshman center Isaiah Richards.

Either way, a point guard will be needed.

And perhaps with a few breaks on the injury front, the Cajuns might finally enjoy an extended weekend in Pensacola next March.