The UL Ragin’ Cajuns football team was able to keep its head football coach this past offseason, despite a handful of power five programs reportedly interested in coach Billy Napier after a record-breaking 11-3 season.

The Cajuns weren’t so fortunate when it came to the rest of the staff, especially on defense.

Defensive coordinator Ron Roberts left to be Baylor’s defensive coordinator, while outside linebackers/special teams coach Matt Powledge left for Baylor as well to coach the special teams and safeties there.

Adjusting to those changes, Napier brought former UL graduate assistant Austin Armstrong back from Georgia to coach the inside linebacker, and Robby Discher was brought from Toledo to coach UL’s special teams and also serve as a defensive assistant.

Also, Mike Giuliani will become the primary outside linebacker coach as a graduate assistant.

To fill the defensive coordinator position, Napier promoted Patrick Toney to defensive coordinator from his role as the safeties coach.

“The big thing we wanted to do was to continue with the same schematics, same concepts on defense – kind of continue that momentum,” Napier said. “We’ve got a great foundation built. Patrick Toney had a lot to do with our improvement. He was very, very much involved. He’s very qualified. He may be a little younger, but I think he’s one of the bright up-and-comers in our profession.

“He’s certainly a guy that demands respect because of his work ethic and his attention to detail and simply put, his knowledge. And I think our players when they saw that move, they were excited for coach PT. He’s well deserving.”

Senior linebacker Ferrod Gardner said he was relieved when he learned how UL responded to the losses on the staff.

“We all trust coach Toney as the new defensive coordinator,” Gardner said. “I believe in coach Toney 100 percent. He’s very young, but he’s very smart and he’s very wise and knowledgeable of the game.

“I really knew him last year, just talking to him and picking his brain. Being up here for extra meeting time, meeting with coach (Ron) Roberts and coach Tony as well, I understand that he understands the game. I just wanted to know more of the game, so meeting with him just made me more assured when he went ahead and got the defensive coordinator job.”

Gardner said the linebacking crew’s familiarity with Armstrong will also aid greatly in the transition.

“Bringing him coach (Austin) Armstrong who was here in 2018, he kind of knows us and has relationships with us already, so once he got the job it was kind of like a sigh of relief,” he said. “He already knew who were and he knows how we play and he knows what to expect from us.”

Discher has established himself as one of the top special teams coordinators in the country.

In 2014, FootballScoop recognized him as the Special Teams Coordinator of the Year at Oklahoma State, thanks to six blocked kicks or punts. In 2018, Phil Steele’s magazine ranked his unit at Toledo as the No. 1 ranking in special teams efficiency, thanks to leading the nation with six blocked punts.

“We’ve went out and gotten very competent guys that I would consider experts in their fields if you really dig into their backgrounds and their track records,” Napier said. “Coach Discher, his proven track record and experience as a special teams coordinator really speaks for itself. He’s a guy that’s done it at the power five level and a guy that’s had consistent proven success at the power five level and really been around some great coaches and is a name known out there in the special teams world.

“I’ve been very impressive so far with the detail as we’ve gotten into some of the quality-control and started preparing for spring practice.”

It’s a bit unusual to have a graduate assistant serving as a position coach, but Giuliani has NFL experience with the Jets and Bills in addition to college work at Arkansas and Louisville prior to coming to UL.

“I think it fits our situation because we’ve got a very qualified person,” Napier said. “Certainly Mike G is an outstanding teacher. Certainly last year with Ron (Roberts) kind of being very involved with the big picture on defense, he took a lot of ownership with that inside linebacker room.

“He’s worked at a lot of good places with a lot of good people. It’s been great to see him take some ownership there. He’s a guy I think is on his way up in the profession. We’re fortunate to have him in a GA role.”