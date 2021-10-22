UL junior running back Chris Smith could easily have felt like the world was crumbling down on him.

First, a bizarre kickoff resulted in him having to dive on the ball at the UL 1. His coaches weren't going to be happy about that.

Then he fumbled at midfield to set up a go-ahead touchdown for Arkansas State in the third quarter. Even worse. Coaches hate fumbles.

But Smith didn’t lose his cool, nor did he cave under the pressure of his miscues.

One, he knows he’s a leader on the team and can’t afford to do that. Plus, he’s got plenty of encouraging teammates in his corner.

Secondly, Smith was recently reminded how cruel this world can be, and turnovers on the football field is the least of it.

On the evening of Wednesday, Oct. 13 in Smith’s hometown of Louisville, Mississippi, a former high school teammate of his — 18-year-old Tyquan McCully — was shot and killed during a pickup basketball game.

“I always told him he was going to be a good player,” Smith said. “He played basketball. He was a good basketball player. He didn’t have the size to play at the next level. He had his mind on straight. He just lost his life too early.”

The loss was obviously weighing heavily on his mind.

Before concluding the postgame interview after UL’s 28-27 road win over Arkansas State, featuring Smith’s 238 rushing yards and two scores on 24 carries, Smith said he had something else to say.

It had nothing to do with his career-high rushing performance or what he needed to do to correct the mistakes he made in the game.

It was much deeper and more significant than stats in a football game.

“For all the young kids out there, please stay out of the streets,” Smith pleaded. “Put the guns down. I lost a good friend of mine, a good brother of mine. We played ball a year or two together and he lost his life with gun violence.”

Smith’s football credentials continue to rise after Thursday’s big performance, but it wasn’t that role in society that topped his priorities even after a big win for the Cajuns.

“I want to use my platform I have now,” Smith said. “Put the gun down, stay off the streets and stay safe. Check who you’re around, Make sure your friends are good leaders. Make sure they’re leading you in the right direction. Don’t hang around people that aren’t going to make yourself better.

“That’s all I got.”

Actually, addressing such a tragic issue in America was just the beginning of quite a complex night for Smith.

On one hand, it was the game he’s been waiting for, becoming the first UL rusher to eclipse 200 yards rushing since Elijah McGuire in 2016. It was the fifth-highest rushing total in school history.

“I felt pretty good,” Smith said.

During the game, however, there were plenty of moments Smith would just as soon forget. Watching the quirky kickoff get the best of him and then fumbling could have damaged his confidence for the night.

But that’s not how Smith rolls. He’s too much of a leader and he knows deep down that it’s just football.

“It started with the kickoff,” Smith said. “I was like, ‘Oh my God, what did I do?’ I come back after the fumble, I wasn’t even feeling bad. I know I’m the leader, so I’ve got to keep my head. I can’t let anybody see me down. If they see me down, everybody else is going to get down.”

Senior left tackle Ken Marks was one of Smith’s teammates keeping him motivated.

“Old man Big Ken was talking to me, ‘Keep your head up nephew,’” Smith said. “We just kept on pushing. So I wasn’t really worried. That was probably the most confidence I felt all year.”

Naturally, the mistakes weren’t unique to just Smith. The team combined for seven critical penalties for 77 yards, for example.

Again, it was mind over matter.

“It’s when leadership has to come up and take a stand — ‘Keep your head up, keep moving, keep pushing the ball downfield,’” Smith said. “We can’t give up. We’ve got to go score. We’ve got to get to the next possession. The defense gets a start, we’ve got to go take advantage of it.

“It’s leadership, just stepping up and helping us lead. Just be a good team leader.”

Coach Billy Napier felt Smith’s calm under pressure was a great example of how the entire team overcomes rough spots to continue to win.

“I just really think that’s a microcosm of the whole group,” Napier said. “We made mistakes tonight and they made some plays. You’ve got to give them some credit. But we played through all of those things. We answered when we needed to. I’m just proud of our kids — the poise and mental toughness.”

Just like Smith later encouraged the youth to choose their friends wisely, he leaned heavily on teammates he could trust — his offensive line.

“They gave it all they got," he said. "Big Ken, the old man, he’s talking to me to keep my head up when I fumbled one play.

“That O-line, I’ve got 100% confidence in those guys. They can do whatever they want. We’re going to put the ball behind them and take care of business.”