There is a softball reason why the No. 2-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide will be visiting Lamson Park at 6 p.m. Thursday to play the No. 20 UL Ragin’ Cajuns, before taking part in the Mardi Gras Mambo at the Youngsville Sports Complex over the weekend.
Coach Patrick Murphy likes to play good competition in warmer weather in February, hence the trip his squad made to Tucson, Arizona two weeks ago and coming to Cajun Country this weekend.
Really, though, it’s much more about family and friends and that’s a pretty long list when it comes to these two programs.
For starters, Murphy’s story began with the two announcers in the TV booth of Thursday’s UL-Alabama showdown – Dan McDonald and Yvette Girouard.
It was McDonald, in fact, that brought Murphy down from Iowa to then-USL to work in the sports information office while finishing his schooling.
“It’s definitely still special to me to visit there,” Murphy said. “That’s where it all started for me. I owe so much to Dan and Yvette and (former UL women’s administrator) Sherry (LeBas) and (assistant sports information director) Lenny (Vangilder). Everybody there was just so kind to me and helped me so much.”
The now-infamous story goes that one day Girouard invited Murphy to eat lunch at Alesi’s Pizza House. Murphy didn’t know it at the time, but it was a job interview. Girouard was looking for an assistant. The offer was $6,000 with no benefits … and Murphy immediately accepted the offer without reservation.
The duo enjoyed great success - including a trip to the 1993 Women’s College World Series where the Cajuns got wins over No. 2 Cal State Northridge and No. 3 Arizona before being eliminated by No. 1 UCLA – before Murphy left in 1995.
“It’s a great opportunity for our fans to see one of the top pitchers in the country (Alabama’s Montana Fouts),” UL coach Gerry Glasco said. “And she’ll get to see one of the best fan bases in the country. It’s really a win-win.
“It’s going to be a great homecoming for coach Pat Murphy and Alyson Habetz to come back here to Lamson Park where they started college softball. Our fan base, I know they will give them a good welcome and really show their appreciation for them.”
That’s just where the list begins, however.
One of the players on that Cajuns squad was Crowley’s own Alyson Habetz, who has been Murphy’s top assistant coach for over two decades.
Former St. Thomas More star Bailey Hemphill just finished her playing career under Murphy at Alabama.
UL assistant coach Lacy Prejean was a four-year starter as a catcher at Alabama and later worked on Murphy’s staff for two seasons.
Add the family of former Teurlings Catholic baseball star Taylor Dugas, who played a Alabama, and Murphy’s staff and team will be getting plenty of King cake and Cajun cooking during their visit this weekend.
And of course, Murphy won’t likely be able to resist a nostalgic visit to Olde Tyme Grocery on UL’s campus at some point.
In addition to the great social opportunity this weekend offers, there will also be some serious softball business at hand.
With a 9-0 record and a No. 2 national ranking, the Crimson Tide is a pretty complete team on paper, but Murphy is convinced you can never learn too much about your team.
“I’m always trying to give as many opportunities to as many players as possible against quality opponents,” Murphy said.
In going 52-9 and reaching the Women’s College World Series semifinals, Alabama was aided by multiple clutch pinch-hits.
“If you don’t put them in pressure situations against good teams in the regular season, they’ll be wait too nervous to come through in a pressure situation in the postseason,” Murphy said.
If Fouts starts for Alabama, UL’s young batting lineup will be facing an All-American who is 3-0 with a save and 38 strikeouts in 20.1 innings.
“It's a really, really good opportunity for our program to be able to play Alabama, which is one of the top three teams in the country right now,” Glasco said. “ I think it’ll give us a good measuring stick, a good barometer of what we need to work on the rest of the year.”
UL’s top pitchers so far this season have been Kandra Lamb (2-0, 0.00, 10 IP, 18 K) and Kentucky transfer Meghan Schorman (1-0, 0.00, 11 IP, 17 K).
“We’ll have to play perfect,” Glasco said. “We’ll have to execute really well. You’re going to have to keep the score low. We want a low-scoring game. Virginia Tech played them 1-0 and 2-1. If we can get those same type games and then you hope the offense can somehow manufacture one more run than Alabama gets.”
After Thursday’s games, the Cajuns will also play Alabama at 11 a.m. Sunday on the final day of the Mardi Gras Mambo at the Youngsville Sports Complex.
Win or lose, Glasco is counting on the two games.
“It’s also a possibility that we’ll learn about some weaknesses we didn’t know we had or weaknesses that get exposed and we’ll have an opportunity to clean that up over the next two and half month period,” Glasco said.