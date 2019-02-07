It’s not yet a finished product, but it’s not supposed to be.
It was the season opener, but not just any first game of a season.
And after all the emotional heartache the UL-Lafayette softball team has endured since head coach Gerry Glasco’s daughter, volunteer assistant coach Geri Ann Glasco, was killed in an automobile accident on Jan. 24, just moving on well enough to play a quality game was enough of an achievement in its own right.
So Thursday’s 4-0 victory over Fordham at Lamson Park brought a smile to Glasco's heart and tears to his eyes.
"I'm really proud of our girls," Glasco said. "They've been through a lot the last 12 to 14 days. It's been really hard emotionally on the girls. We win the game and I went in the locker room and it was like dead quiet. I said, 'What's going? We won.' Then I realized, that's another example that they've been through a lot."
The No. 15-ranked Cajuns delivered plenty of encouraging signs of what their fans have in store this season.
For starters, junior ace right-hander Summer Ellyson was well … herself.
Actually, her performance didn’t quite equal her season debut last February when Ellyson struck out 20 and allowed three hits in a 7-1 win over Evansville.
It was close enough, however, not allowing a base hit until one out in the seventh and striking out 16 batters along the way.
“We've been working hard, and we've been going through a lot of things lately,” Ellyson said. "We just had to come out here and play like kids. We just had to come out and compete like we know how to compete, be selfless and be good teammates. That's what we did tonight."
Ellyson did walk two in throwing 99 pitches in front of 1,678 fans.
"I came confident in my stuff," Ellyson said. "I knew what I had to do, and everybody else did their jobs."
Ellyson wanted no part of detailing it after her first start, but Glasco revealed Ellyson has added a change-up and curve to her arsenal. It proved deadly for Fordham's lineup.
Much of the excitement of this UL season, though, surrounded the promise for increased run support for the pitching staff.
On this night, that showed up in various forms.
There was the humble, small-ball variety with an error after an Alissa Dalton stolen base in the first innings and a Sarah Hudek RBI groundout in the third.
But by the end of the third, it came to the tune of a monster, two-run home run by Raina O’Neal. It was the first homer of her Cajuns career for the sophomore Texas Tech transfer.
“It felt amazing," O'Neal said. "It didn't feel real at first. It was, 'Wait, I hit that?' I started slowing up and then I realized that was me. When you sit out (last season) waiting, you kind of dream for things, and it was everything I hoped it would be."
The opener also gave Glasco’s team a few obstacles.
Fordham's first two batters reached on a walk and an error, not exactly the start the Cajuns wanted. But Glasco’s troops appeared unfazed by the speed bump.
The next 13 Rams were retired before a Ellyson issued a one-out walk in the fifth.
Meanwhile, Cajuns fans got a small taste of the speed of new lead-off hitter Keeli Milligan. The Texas A&M senior transfer got her first stolen base in Lafayette nullified for leaving early.
The Lamson Park faithful also saw line-drive singles from fellow transfers Julie Rawls and Bailey Curry.
Not bad for a start for heavy hearts on a chilly night.