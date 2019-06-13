Sonny Hazard received a scholarship offer from UL in early February, and the senior defensive tackle from Jesuit High School in New Orleans knew right away he would likely decide to continue his football career with the Cajuns.
"During my recruitment, I was first offered by Tulane," Hazard said. 'Coach (Jabbar) Juluke, who recruits the metro area, met with me a couple weeks after that and gave me my offer from UL."
That discussion with Juluke sold Hazard on the Cajuns.
"Tulane, ULM, Northwestern State and Nicholls all offered, and I liked them all but my sites were set on UL," said Hazard, who committed to the Cajuns last week.
"Coach Juluke told me about the new things happening such as the revamp of the weight room. I visited after that and had a fantastic time. My mom and dad met Coach (Billy) Napier; he and his staff are dynamic."
Hazard loves both the UL campus and the city.
"I've spent five years in New Orleans at Jesuit and would like a change of scenery," he said. "UL and Lafayette are a fantastic opportunity. It's electric there. I really do love Lafayette.
"I've lived in a lot of different places in south Louisiana, but it's popping in Lafayette. The culture is fantastic and I love the atmosphere on campus."
Hazard's father, John, was an All-SEC offensive tackle at LSU, and his uncle (Nicky) played linebacker for the Tigers.
"They both think UL is a great fit for me," Hazard said. "Also, my mom's last name is Boudreaux. She's cajun."
Hazard sees big things on the horizon at UL.
"The additions they're making to the facilities will let UL compete with the upper echelons of college football," he said. "Coach Napier and his staff are very serious about that. I can get the same nutritional benefits, training and medical treatment that I would get at any other school."
Hazard and his family attended UL's spring game.
"One thing that stood out was how the players and coaches had a great time at the spring game," he said. "It was another great experience.
"I had another visit after that which focused on the academic side, and that was the real deal-sealer. Phillip Pinkston, the Director of Student-Athlete Academic Services, walked me through the basics of college academics."
Last week, Hazard gave his verbal commitment to the Cajuns in person.
"After academic meetings, Coach Napier had my mom and myself in his office," Hazard said. "I let him know I was ready to commit. He then told the other coaches and everybody came out of the woodwork.
"Coach Ron Roberts was walking by and Coach Juluke was nearby. Everybody was high-fiving and celebrating. It was nice to see everybody like Coach (Rory) Segrest and Coach (Rob) Sale who had been involved in my recruitment."
Hazard is looking forward to the future.
"It feels like family at UL," he said. "I'm just ready to get started."
As a junior, Hazard was named all-district in the Class 5A Catholic League. He was also an All-Metro selection by the New Orleans Advocate.
The 6-1, 285-pounder is rated as a three-star prospect and the 66th-ranked senior in the state by 247Sports.