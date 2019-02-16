The UL-Lafayette softball team improved to 10-0 after picking up a pair of mercy-rule wins Saturday afternoon at Lamson Park.

UL finished off pool play in the Louisiana Classics in the morning with a 9-1, six-inning victory over Stephen F. Austin. The victory over SFA was followed by a six-inning shutout of Austin Peay as the Cajuns blanked the Governors 8-0.

The two wins Saturday secured the Cajuns a spot in the tournament final, set for 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

In the opener against SFA, Summer Ellyson tossed four shutout innings before giving way to Carrie Boswell, who threw the final two innings.

The Cajuns wasted no time supporting Ellyson, scoring runs in each of the first three innings, jumping out to a 6-0 lead after three innings. SFA's starter, freshman Kassidy Wilbur, then settled down a bit, holding the Cajuns scoreless for the next two innings.

But in the sixth, after SFA opted to bring in Kaeyln Roberts, the Cajuns struck for three more, ending the game an inning early. The big blow in the sixth came off the bat of Cassidy Chaumont. Pinch-hitting for Alissa Dalton, Chaumont laced a line drive into the right-center gap, scoring Keeli Milligan and Kourtney Gremillion.

The Cajuns put the game away one batter later when senior Kara Gremillion singled home Chaumont.

“I thought our kids made some really good adjustments,” Cajuns second-year coach Gerry Glasco said. “I was really tickled with the way our offense responded after last night.”

Ellyson got the ball again for the Cajuns in the second game after throwing just 63 pitches in the opener.

She was every bit as dominant against Austin Peay as she’s been through the early part of this season. The junior from Lafayette threw 5⅔ innings of shutout ball, allowing just two hits while fanning five.

“Coach (Mike) Roberts did a good job of calling pitches to contact," Glasco said of his pitching coach. "He wasn't trying to strike people out. Summer's so good, though, she still had eight strikeouts in 9⅔ innings and only two walks.”

At the plate, the Cajuns jumped on Austin Peay starter Morgan Rackel early in their at-bats, scoring in every inning except the second.

“Anytime you've got a pitcher with a great riseball, you want to get on them early and not let her get comfortable,” Glasco said.

The Cajuns pounded the Austin Peay starter for 11 hits. Alissa Dalton was 2-3 with a double and drove in two. Kara Gremillion also had a double going 2-2 with an RBI. Lexi Comeaux hit her team-leading fourth home run of the season, a solo rocket to left-center in the fourth inning.

Seven players in the UL lineup drove in runs.

After the two wins Saturday, Ellyson improved to 6-0 on the season.