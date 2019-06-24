UL reached out of state to grab its fifth commitment of the 2020 recruiting class, running back Andray Pope of Hillcrest High School in Evergreen, Alabama.
The 6-foot-3, 200-pound senior is ranked No. 35 overall in Alabama by 247Sports, which lists the two-way star as an athlete.
"I chose UL out of all 20-plus offers I had because they showed the most love," Pope said. "I fed into the love they have for me."
Pope took official visits to UL and Central Michigan earlier this month before pulling the trigger.
"I came to Lafayette to check everything out," he said. "After that, I spent a couple of days at home thinking about things.
"I woke up one day, texted Coach (Billy) Napier that I had something going on, and then told him I was ready to be a Ragin' Cajun."
UL sophomore defensive back Eric Garror, also an Alabama native, hosted Pope during his official visit.
"When I visited, I asked the players the same things I had asked the coaches," Pope said. "When the players said the same exact things, I knew the UL coaches were honest and everything they had told me was true.
"I appreciate the whole coaching staff for recruiting me. They're going to make me a better man. They kept their word with me so I'm going to show them what I've got and what they recruited me for."
Pope rushed for almost 1,500 yards and 22 touchdowns last year for Hillcrest, a Class 6A program that reached the second round of the playoffs.
"UL's coaches like my style and size," he said. "I'm a big, fast back, a downhill runner who can go inside or outside. I can do it all, and I want to be part of a program that runs the ball effectively."
Assistant head coach Rory Segrest and running backs coach Jabbar Juluke each played a heavy role in recruiting Pope.
"Coach Juluke is a nice, honest guy who is all about business," Pope said. "He could coach anywhere and chose to stay in Lafayette because they have something going on there.
"Coach Segrest is the same way, just more energized. He loves me. He'll check with with me late at night to make sure I made it home from work. He's a father figure."
Pope, who also considered Indiana, Arkansas State and Georgia State, has the second-highest overall rating on 247Sports among the five UL commitments, trailing only offensive lineman Cory Marshall.