As they say, it’s why you play the game.

One logical statement after another just doesn’t necessarily end up with the expected conclusion.

Let's walk through it.

The UL Ragin’ Cajuns beat Iowa State by 17 points in last year’s season opener on the road.

Most believe No. 7-ranked Iowa State is better than No. 19 Texas.

All signs point toward this year’s Cajuns squad having fewer holes than the team that went 10-1 and finished No. 15 in the final AP poll in 2020.

So that means the Cajuns should be favored to beat the Longhorns, right?

No, UL is somewhere near an eight-point underdog in this matchup.

There are several factors that play into the perception that interrupted the logical progression of thoughts.

The first one is the fan support.

The Cajuns did have to travel to Iowa last year, but there were very few fans at the game.

The Darrell K. Royal Texas Memorial Stadium expects be packed with 100,000 fans. That certainly increases the level of difficulty for the visiting team.

Truthfully, it wasn’t offensive execution that pushed the Cajuns past Iowa State last September. It was stingy defense and elite special teams play.

That formula could work well in front of a full house as well. Time will tell.

The second issue is the double-edged sword part of finally getting respect. Judging by pregame comments, the Cajuns didn’t likely catch Iowa State off guard.

The truth is the Cyclones have a recent trend of being slow starters, and the pandemic certainly didn’t help.

With the Cajuns ranked No. 23 nationally and the depth chart loaded with returning starters, the Longhorns would have to have blinders to overlook UL’s threat at this point.

The time for sneaking up on people is over for now.

“I would love to go into it as an underdog,” UL sophomore tight end Neal Johnson said. “We all work hard and we treat every opponent the exact same. We’re not really worried about the underdog or things being even. We’re just preparing like any other game, just giving our best on every detail and finishing hard.”

On paper, there’s no denying the Cajuns have a stronger depth chart this year. UL is stacked with talent and experience at all three levels of the defense.

UL also sports a three-year starter at quarterback in Levi Lewis, while the Longhorns spent most of camp trying to find their starting quarterback between Hudson Card and Casey Thompson.

Earlier this week, first-year head coach Steve Sarkisian announced the redshirt freshman Card won the job over the more experienced Thompson.

So with a new coaching staff and a new quarterback, the preparation has been complicated as usual for a season opener.

Napier explained it’s going to be “a combination of evaluating personnel from the previous regime and then certainly the concepts we anticipate getting from the history of each coordinator.”

Napier and Sarkisian worked together as Alabama assistant coaches in 2016.

“It was really incredible to watch what he did with Alabama with that offense and putting his stamp on it,” Napier said of Sarkisian. “That’s a hard job and certainly he’s done it well as anyone has done it. It’s a lot fun when you can compete against people that you know and have relationships with.”

UL’s defense kept Iowa State running back Breece Hall relatively in check last season at 103 yards and one touchdown on 20 carries. At running back is where Texas sports the biggest pregame advantage with Heisman hopeful Bijan Robinson.

Napier would vote for a repeat of those rushing totals for Robinson on Saturday.

“He’s as advertised,” Napier said of Robinson.

The preparation comparison is also tricky. Iowa State was a late replacement game due to COVID cancellations. Texas and UL have been knowing for three years they would play on this date.

So this year’s UL squad had this date targeted a lot longer than a year ago.

“It’s a great matchup,” Napier said. “It’s awesome for our team. I do think it creates a little more urgency throughout the summer and training camp knowing you’ve got such a formidable opponent in the opener.”

While the Longhorns will have the overwhelming edge in fan support, the Cajuns sport a returning staff and almost an entire team back in tact with last year’s experience to boost it, while so much will be new for the Longhorns on Saturday.

All of those factors make Texas being favored by more than a touchdown so juicy to ponder.

Despite all the success last season, Napier was never pleased with his team’s level of execution.

In other words, not one game the Cajuns played a year ago — including the Iowa State win — would be good enough to beat Texas on Saturday.

Napier and the Cajuns just plan on raising their level of play to pick up the slack.