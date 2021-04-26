The jury is still out on whether former UL running back Trey Ragas will be selected in this year’s NFL draft.
Getting players taken in the NFL draft may not be an annual thing for the Ragin’ Cajuns program, but it’s getting there.
That doesn’t mean members of UL’s coaching staff haven’t been working with NFL-caliber prospects for years, however.
In addition to head coach Billy Napier’s time at such programs as Clemson, Alabama and Arizona State, he’s coached countless players scooped up in the NFL draft.
Take associate head coach Mark Hocke, for example.
He spent six years at Alabama, not to mention stops at Georgia, Florida State and Texas A&M, and he’s convinced Ragas is an NFL running back.
“I don’t think,” Hocke said. “I know he can.”
“So I’ve seen them come up. I’ve seen how they trained, I’ve seen how they practice. I’ve seen their work habits. And Trey fits in that group and he fits in that group comfortably.
I think he’s got a great chance to have success on Sundays.”
Naturally, Hocke’s experience with the draft also tells him the process can be more about team needs than a player’s talent level.
“I know fit plays a factor obviously for anybody to have success in the league, but I have zero doubt that somebody’s going to call his name,” he said. “And if someone doesn’t, someone’s going to get a heck of a bargain.”
Napier also sees Ragas making an NFL club at some point.
In Mel Kiper's final pre-draft position rankings, he had Ragas ranked No. 17. In 2000, UL's Raymond Calais was the 16th and final running back taken. In the three seasons before that, the draft took 25 in 2019, 21 the year before that and 30 running backs in 2017.
“I think Trey’s game really translate well to the National Football League,” Napier said. “There’s not a lot of home runs hits in the National Football league in the run game. I’d always used to say, ‘Trey, he hits a lot of doubles.’ I think that’s who he is. I think there’s no shame in that.”
At 5-foot-10 and 230 pounds, the New Orleans native out of Archbishop Shaw was a classic power running back that proved to be durable over his long collegiate career, finishing with 3,572 rushing yards and 38 touchdowns on 596 carries.
“The guy’s a big, powerful, tough to tackle, big lower half, always falls forward,” Napier said. “Unbelievable teammate. Trey was one of our best practice players. He was very durable.
“And certainly a great competitor on game day. He was a tough, dependable guy. You knew what you were going to get.”
UL running backs coach Jabbar Juluke is also quick to point out how underrated his hands are catching balls out of the backfield.
“Trey is a very shy person, so you really don’t know,” Juluke said of former back’s motivation. “You’ve got to pry it out of him a little bit, but I think that because of what football can do for him. What he loves about playing and being a competitor and competing at a high level is something that motivates all of those young men.
“Trey is self-motivated. He doesn’t say a whole lot. He lets his actions speak for him and I think that’s going to let his action carry him a very long way on the next level.”
Ragas may not be overly talkative as NFL teams interview him in preparation for the draft, but reality has also been a big teacher since he left campus to train in Florida since UL’s bowl game.
“There ain’t nobody telling you when you miss something,” he said. “You have to do it yourself. You have to show up every day for yourself. Nobody really cares if you show up or not. That’s up to you.”
But when pressed to discuss his skill set, Ragas keeps it simple.
“I always tell them I love to compete, I’m willing to do just about anything to help the team be great, I’m coachable, I can catch the ball and I can run in between the tackles,” he said. “I play special teams.”
To his point, Ragas caught 49 passes for 427 yards and five touchdowns at UL.
“I’d like to get drafted, that’s for sure,” Ragas said. “Whatever opportunity I do get, I’m going to take advantage of it.”