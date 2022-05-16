UL coach Matt Deggs said it was a very quiet bus ride back to Cajun Country on Sunday evening after his club was swept by nationally-ranked Sun Belt leader Texas State in San Marcos, Texas.
It wasn’t anger as much as it was disappointment after the Ragin’ Cajuns fell to 30-20 on the season with the three losses.
“It was going to be an offensive series and we just stranded too many guys in layup-type situations — runner at third, less than two, etc,” Deggs said. “Saying that, I’m proud of our guys. They’re a little bit heartbroken right now. They’re sad and disappointed. I hurt with them and for them, but nothing’s over yet.”
The next step is preparing for the final midweek game of the season at 6 p.m. Tuesday against Nicholls at Russo Park.
“We’ll regroup, come out and get after it (Tuesday) night against a really scrappy Nicholls team and get ready for Little Rock this weekend,” Deggs said.
The Colonels (25-22) proved their worth with a 6-5 win over the Cajuns in Thibodaux back on March 23, but Nicholls has struggled of late with seven losses in its past eight games.
“They’re well-coached,” Deggs said. “They’re going to scrap you. (UL assistant coach Seth Thibodeaux) Thib laid the ground work for that and Mike Silva is a chip off the old block. These teams are going to scrap, play hard and compete.”
Deggs could do little but praise the opponent after the weekend’s three two-run losses to Texas State, which is ranked as high as No. 10 by Collegiate Baseball and sports an RPI of 30.
“Hats off to them,” Deggs said. “They’ve got an older ball club — a bunch of 23 and 24-year-olds. You don’t see this all the time. They’re playing really, really good and have put together great years.
“I told their coach (Steven Trout) and (former head coach) Ty Harrington as well, ‘Y’all need to enjoy this, enjoy this run because it doesn’t come around that often,’” Deggs added. “They’re for real. They’ve got really good arms and obviously they can hit. They hit very well in that ball park.”
As for the Cajuns, they still sport two of the hottest hitters around in Carson Roccaforte (.374, 16 HRs, 63 RBIs) and Connor Kimple (.330, 9 HRs, 35 RBIs) and Deggs has no plans to sit them.
Perhaps the biggest thing to keep an eye on is how UL’s staff utilizes its bullpen this week in preparation for the Sun Belt Tournament in Montgomery, Alabama on May 24-30.
“We have seven or eight guys that we’ve gone to a lot,” Deggs said. “We’re going to have to use them judiciously, if you will, to get to get through something like this unless we just hang our way through it, which you can do. I mean, we’ve done. It happens, but going through the league, it’s going to be a grinder.”