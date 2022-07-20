At the time, the last thing on his mind was the Major League draft in July.
The entire focus of UL reliever pitcher Bo Bonds was getting the Ragin’ Cajuns into the winners bracket of the NCAA College Station regional.
The emotional right-hander had thrown 89 pitches over 4.2 innings and UL was one out away from a 7-6 win over No. 2-seeded TCU.
Then it happened. He felt something in his arm and knew he was in trouble.
“I felt it and I knew exactly what it was,” said Bonds, who was drafted in the 13th round by the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday.
Focused on getting that one final out, though, Bonds actually threw four more pitches.
“I was just trying to get to three strikes,” Bonds said. “Then (catcher) Julian (Brock) came out there, which was I was glad for because I couldn’t feel my arm any more. Then (UL coach) Deggs came out there and I kind of told him what happened and he took me out.”
That throw was Bonds' last pitch for the Cajuns. Despite having Tommy John surgery, the Blue Jays selected Bonds and he’s reporting to Toronto’s Dunedin training facility on Thursday to begin his year-long rehabilitation process.
“When it happened then and the days after, it was hard,” Bonds said. “It was hard to have a decent year and then have it end like that. At that moment, I was thinking, ‘I won’t be able to help my team any more. I’ll just have to sit and watch and won’t be a part of it.’
“I was really just worried about those guys and helping them. Everything I did this year was for them and for my coaches. I just wanted to do the best I could for them and to give those seniors the best run that they could have. That was really my main focus.”
Despite being draft eligible, Bonds still insisted professional baseball never entered his mind.
“I never thought about the draft,” he said. “When I’m playing for that team, I’m playing for that team.”
Even last week, Bonds said his mind was on UL’s incoming class and how he could help them during his rehab.
Reality struck Tuesday, though, when the Blue Jays called.
“I had a lot of teams that showed interest,” Bonds said. “Nobody just came out and said, ‘We’re going to take you.’ It was just interest and getting some phone calls. It was in the back of my mind that I could get drafted.
“I was surprised, but I had a thought that it could be coming.”
Then watching the draft on his phone, he gets the call from Toronto and suddenly his future plans got very clear in a hurry.
“Oh yeah,” Bonds said. “As soon as it happened, I got up and hugged my dad and my mom. I said a prayer. Everybody dreams of being a Major League baseball player and getting drafted and very few get the opportunity. This whole journey that I’ve been on, the Lord has been walking me through it. He has a path for me and I trust him.”
Making the opportunity even more enticing for Bonds is he lives in Live Oak, Florida, or about 2.5 hours away from the Blue Jays’ facility in Dunedin.
“That’s one of the reasons I was so eager when they called to sign with them, because it was so close to the house,” Bonds said.
UL coach Matt Deggs certainly understood Bonds’ decision.
“He’s an intense competitor,” Deggs said. “I believe he’s a professional ball player. It works out perfectly for him. He’s going to have access to all of their facilities and it was a very, very, very long shot that he was going to pitch next year. I’m very happy for Bo.”
Don’t expect Bonds to soon forget his one season in Lafayette after transferring from Chipola Junior College.
On the mound, Bonds was quite good, finishing 5-3 with a 3.11 ERA. In 55 innings, he allowed 37 hits, walked 29 and struck out 83.
Off the field, Bonds grew by leaps and bounds.
“I can’t even put into words how much coach Deggs put into my brain, showing me what I can do and what is right and how I can do it right,” Bonds explained. “It’s hard to put into words what we experienced this year and what we all learned and what we all took away from it as a team from the coaches and as a brotherhood from each other.
“We had some great upper classmen who instilled so much wisdom and taught me a lot about how to play the game and how to do it right and how to act right.”