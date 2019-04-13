The UL Ragin’ Cajuns track and field team produced a combined 12 first-place finishes, including personal-best performances from Dominique Williams, Terroll Jolla and Claire Meyers, to wrap up competition on Saturday at the inaugural Cole-Lancon Conference Challenge at the Ragin’ Cajuns Soccer/Track Complex.
Sean Bouzigard earned first-place honors in his 2019 debut in the men’s javelin for the Ragin’ Cajuns, posting a personal-best throw of 199-4 and helping UL claim the men’s crown in the four-team event that was completed in blustery conditions.
UL scored 227 points in men’s competition with Southern (152), Southeastern Louisiana (141) and Tulane (53) following. Tulane captured the women’s title scoring 199 points with Louisiana (152.5), Southern (141.5) and SLU (140) rounding out the field.
Williams, ranked first in the Sun Belt in the men’s hammer throw and second overall in school history (193-8) entering the meet, led a 1-2 finish for UL as he eclipsed his personal-best in the event after recording a mark of 195-2. Richard Delphin, who posted the third-best throw in school history (190-3) earlier this year, finished second for the Ragin’ Cajuns at 183-7.
Jolla, a freshman, ran a wind-aided time of 10.36 to claim the men’s 100-meter dash for Louisiana while Tyler Hughes claimed the men’s 110-meter hurdles (14.18) and the men’s 4x100-meter relay team earned first-place honors after finishing in 41.28.
Freshman John Joseph claimed the men’s triple jump (42-4), Obdarius Ware placed first overall in the men’s long jump (24-4 ¼) and Shaquille Singuineau won the men’s shot put crown (52-0 ½). Rylan Theyard claimed the men’s high jump crown after clearing the bar at 6-7 with Kyle Baudoin earning first-place honors in the men’s pole vault (15-1).
Meyers, who set a personal-best (147-2) in the women’s javelin at the 2017 LSU Bayou Bengal, eclipsed her previous mark and recorded the fourth-best throw in school history with a first-place throw of 148-8. The junior was joined by teammate MacKenzie Marze who earned a fourth-place finish after posting a mark of 135-5.
The women’s 4x100-meter relay team of Reagann Leleux, Juliette Smith, Erica Stewart and Kaprecia Cowans recorded a season-best time of 46.94 to claim first-place for UL. Smith (14.38) and Vanessa Joseph (14.95) finished 2-3 overall in the women’s 100-meter hurdles while Stewart finished third overall in the women’s 200-meters (25.34).
Frankie Griffin added a second-place finish (5-3) in the women’s high jump for the Ragin’ Cajuns with Maliya Crouch finishing fourth in the shot put (39-2 ¼), fifth in the discus (136-5) and fifth in the hammer throw (139-0). Alexis James turned in her best performance of the day in the discus as her mark of 137-4 earned her a fourth-place effort while moving past Crouch (137-2) for the fifth-best throw in school history.
Jayla Stevenson-Collins eclipsed her personal-best in the hammer throw (147-6) after finishing third overall with a mark of 147-9. Cowans (17-11) and Griffin (17-6 ¾), each competing in the women’s long jump, finished fourth and sixth respectively for the Ragin’ Cajuns.
UL will return to action with a pair of meets beginning on Thursday. A select group of Ragin’ Cajuns athletes will travel to compete at the prestigious Mt. SAC Relays beginning on Thursday in Torrance, Calif., with also scheduled to compete at the LSU Alumni Gold meet on Saturday in Baton Rouge.
Cole-Lancon Conference Challenge Results
MEN - 1. UL 227; 2. Southern 152; 3. SLU 141; 4. Tulane 53.
WOMEN - 1. Tulane 199; 2. UL 152.5; 3. Southern 141.5; 4. SLU 140.