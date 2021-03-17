Sure, UL junior left-hander Austin Perrin is quite happy to look down at his early-season statistics and see a 0.00 ERA after his first seven appearances on the season.
But truthfully, the greatest relief for the former Hahnville High standout is just pitching again, period.
After suffering an injury in a fall game at Mississippi State in 2019, Perrin was forced to miss the entire 2020 season.
While that abbreviated season due to the coronavirus shutdown may be called 'short' by most, it certainly seemed to last forever for Perrin.
“Last year, I watched them play the whole season and it was just tough,” said Perrin, whose Cajuns will begin a three-game weekend series against TCU at 6 p.m. Friday at Russo Park. “So just getting back out here and being with the guys and being able to contribute is what I want to do.”
Truthfully, though, Perrin had his doubt if he’d ever pitch for the Cajuns again.
“I rehabbed for five months last year, so I really had no clue what was going to happen or what my job was going to be,” he said.
“Just being able to pitch is beyond my expectations. When I got hurt, I couldn’t lift my arm. It was weird. We couldn’t really figure out what it was. It was just a tough time, because I had never really been hurt before.”
Perrin had injured his latissimus dorsi muscle - commonly referred to as the ‘lat’ – which led to a mysterious stretch of unknowns.
“The lat is tricky,” UL coach Matt Deggs said. “The lat attaches to the tricep. A lot of people don’t know that. It goes up around the shoulder and it’ll attach right through there to your tricep. So it can be misdiagnosed at times, I’ve seen that before. Not here, but at other places.
“It can be diagnosed as a shoulder, as a tricep. But once you find out that it’s a lat, that’s a long, tedious injury.”
Just because the team correctly identified it as a the lat doesn’t mean the treatment and rehab process went smoothly.
For one, the decision was made not to have surgery, but rather get a PRP injection.
After a little rehab prior to the 2020 season, Perrin tried to throw, but “it still didn’t feel right.”
Over the Christmas break, he tried throwing again, but it still didn’t feel normal.
Throughout the quarantine, Perrin just “kind of took it slow” and time healed.
“That was a good time for me to just kind of restart my process,” he said. “When we came back in the fall, I was ready to go.”
Of course, once Perrin was finally healthy enough to throw, he really couldn’t do much of it.
The country was right in the middle of a confusing pandemic.
So Perrin had to get creative, throwing in his parents’ garage and at whatever he could find.
“We were all throwing against trees, just finding ways to do something,” Perrin said. “I put a couple of dents in it.”
While that may sound silly to some, staying active kept the ball rolling.
“So guys coming off injury like him, those times that we were shut down were very, very important,” Deggs said. “You’re seeing the fruits of that for some guys by what they’re doing currently.
“So obviously they were working when nobody was watching, or maybe logic would tell you there’s no place to work. Well, that’s when necessity comes in and you get creative and you find ways to get better.”
And so far this season, Perrin has surpassed anyone’s expectations.
“Austin’s probably as hot as we have right now on the mound,” Deggs said.
“Just now you’re starting to see him stroke that thing and get after it. He’s been absolutely licking that thing, especially to his glove side, which is his money pitch. Boy, he’s made some big pitches for us here lately.”
In his seven appearances, including two starts, Perrin has allowed four hits, no earned runs, walked four and struck out 11.
One of those seven outings, though, was especially satisfying.
On March 3 at McNeese State, Perrin started and pitched outstanding, allowing one hit with no walks and seven strikeouts in five innings.
“That was huge,” Perrin said. “It was definitely a big confidence booster. I had been struggling coming out of the pen. I think Julian (Brock) caught me that night. I was just talking to him the whole time.
“He was just keeping me pumped up and pushing me to five innings or whatever I threw. It was just huge. I’ve been keeping that confidence from them on.”
Unfortunately, the Cajuns’ bullpen didn’t hold that game. UL gave up four in the sixth inning to lose the game 4-3 to begin a stretch where the Cajuns lost six of eight games.
That wasn’t enough either to get Perrin down.
“An 0-4 week isn’t very fun, but I think our locker room is so tight together that it’s just a bond that’s very hard to break,” Perrin said of losing four in Mississippi last week. “So we’re going to keep showing up and giving everything we have each game no matter what the outcome is. That’s just who we are.”
What Perrin’s role will be for the remainder of the season remains unknown.
“I don’t really think about that,” he insisted. “I’m good with either, whatever coach Deggs wants me to do.”
He’s pitching again. For now, that’s more than enough to make Perrin happy.