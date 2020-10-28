The UL Ragin’ Cajuns are 4-1 overall and 2-1 in Sun Belt play heading into Saturday’s road contest against Texas State.

With only an 11-game schedule this fall, that’s roughly the halfway point in the season.

That means it’s time to check out the Sun Belt standings for the first time.

Like was covered two weeks ago, if your unwavering goal for this season was an undefeated season for the Cajuns, that ship has sailed with the home loss to unbeaten Coastal Carolina.

But if your goal was to return to the Sun Belt Conference championship game for the third straight season – and hopefully win it this time – there’s a clear path to that end.

On Saturday, the Cajuns begin what they hope will be a clean sweep of the Sun Belt West in San Marcos.

“We’re getting into the meat of our conference schedule,” Napier said. “We’re certainly getting ready to meet some western division opponents. I think we understand the significance of playing in conference play against a western division opponent – how that can affect where we’re at at the end of the year.

“We’re getting closer. We’re on to Texas State and that’s where our entire focus is at.”

Currently, South Alabama leads the West face at 2-0. The problem with the Jaguars is their schedule.

Four of their next five games are road games – including at Georgia Southern, at Coastal Carolina, at UL and at Arkansas State.

If South Alabama survives that stretch unscathed, it’ll deserve a spot in the title game.

If that doesn’t happen, Arkansas State (currently 3-3, 1-2) figures to be the biggest obstacle between the Cajuns and a third trip to the league’s title game.

The Red Wolves’ remaining schedule is a lot more favorable than South Alabama. Arkansas State has Troy, ULM and South Alabama at home and UL and Texas State on the road.

If the Red Wolves win four or five of those, including a win in Lafayette, Arkansas State would certainly be in the mix to be the West division representative.

The key for the Cajuns is beat the teams they’re supposed to beat on paper. Frankly, that’s been a strength of coach Billy Napier's tenure at UL.

No, he hasn’t beaten Appalachian State yet and he’s slipped up a few times against Coastal Carolina, but the Cajuns have handled everyone else in the league since his arrival.

If that continues, don’t be surprised if the Cajuns are 9-1 heading to Boone, N.C., in early December.

“We still have a lot of players that can get better, we can coach better and position groups that need to continue to get improved,” Napier said. “Overall, we’re still a work in progress. We’ve got to continue to improve and certainly this is our next opportunity.”

In other words, the Coastal Carolina loss was a stumbling block, but a very clear, realistic path to the Sun Belt championship game still exists for the Cajuns.

The offense has definitely showed some progress over the last two weeks, the defense’s depth has been clear throughout the season and the kicking game remains special.

There certainly aren’t any obvious alarming signs to keep fans from anticipating success down the stretch.

“We’re still seeking that complete game,” Napier said. “We’re trying to eliminate the bad football. There’s still a handful of plays that we need to get rid of.”