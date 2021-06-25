EUGENE, Ore. – Former UL track and field standout and 2016 All-American Morgann Leleux moved one step closer to the Tokyo Games on Thursday at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials at Hayward Field.
Leleux was one of 110 athletes to clear 14 feet, 9 inches in the women’s pole vault to advance. Leleux finished sixth overall in that qualifying round, earning her a spot in Saturday's final around scheduled for 7:40 p.m. central time.
Leleux is making her third appearance at the U.S. Track and Field Trials and served as the alternate on the 2016 U.S. Olympic Team.
The Ragin’ Cajuns and Sun Belt Conference record holder in the pole vault (15-1) cleared 14-5 ¼ on her second attempt before clearing 14-9 on her first try.
UL's Claire Meyers will attempt to reach the finals in the women's javelin Friday in Oregon.